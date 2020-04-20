STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
When Amitabh Bachchan and Muhammad Ali almost co-starred in a Prakash Mehra film

Amitabh Bachchan revealed that Bollywood director Prakash Mehra wanted to make a film featuring him and Muhammad Ali.

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Bollywood veteran Amitabh Bachchan has blogged about meeting boxing legend Muhammad Ali, recalling how bigwig filmmaker Prakash Mehra almost cast the two icons in a film.

Big B went down memory lane and expressed in his blog post: "Its been a groggy night .. had been watching the Greatest Mohammad Ali in his numerous victories .. and Tyson .. and it just would not leave the attention .. became past 4 am .. and then suddenly thought of the meeting itself with the MAN."

The veteran actor also revealed in the blog post how one of the "Golden directors" of Bollywood, Prakash Mehra had wanted to make a film featuring the late American boxer and Amitabh Bachchan. However, the film never happened.

"Beverly Hills at his residence, LA , USA .. Prakash Mehra had wanted to make a film with him and moi ..never went beyond that meeting and the pictures .." he shared.

Revealing more about the meeting, Big B wrote: ".. funny , but a most humble man who did live in Beverly Hills the elite locality, but was so filled with humility and grace .. he threw a couple of punches at me , as his is wont, with all that he met .. argued waved about and needed a Lawyer to fight the case .. nothing became of it .."

Late filmmaker Prakash Mehra and Amitabh Bachchan have collaborated to craft some of the biggest hits of Bachchan's career, including "Zanjeer", "Muqaddar Ka Sikandar", "Namak Halaal", "Laawaris" and "Sharaabi". A film featuring superstar Bachchan alongside the legendary boxer, and helmed by one of Bollywood's most successful directors of his time, would surely have been a feast for the fans.

Muhammad Ali Prakash Mehra Amitabh Bachchan
