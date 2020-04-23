STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Deepika Padukone's conversation on mental health with WHO chief put on hold

In a statement on her Instagram Story on Wednesday, Deepika said the chat has been "put on hold" due to 'highly unavoidable circumstances'.

Published: 23rd April 2020 12:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2020 12:55 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone. (Photo| PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Bollywood star Deepika Padukone has announced that her conversation with WHO Director General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on mental health during the coronavirus pandemic has been called off for the moment.

The actor was set to discuss mental health issues amidst the coronavirus pandemic with the UN health agency chief on Thursday.

In a statement on her Instagram Story on Wednesday, Deepika said the chat has been "put on hold" due to "highly unavoidable circumstances".

"I regret to inform you that due to unforeseen and highly unavoidable circumstances the conversation, 'prioritising mental health during the pandemic and beyond' between Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General, WHO and I, schedule for April 23rd, 2020 has been put on hold until further notice," the actor said.

"Having said that, mental health is a very real and valid aspect of this pandemic; one that I hope we prioritise and nurture through these unusual time and beyond," she added.

The "Chhapaak" star, who was diagnosed with depression in 2014, had announced on April 19 that she will engage in a discussion with Dr Tedros with the aim to prioritise mental health during the pandemic.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Deepika Padukone WHO chief mental health Deepika padukone WHO chief discussion
Coronavirus
Nedumbassery native Alias A M with wife Lissy and younger son Bibin at the well near their new house. The well was dug up by Alias during the lockdown in just 17 days | Express
Lockdown Tales: Kerala family used free time to dig a well at home in 17 days
Dharavi (Photo | AFP)
Coronavirus spreads like fire in Mumbai's Dharavi, cases nearing 200
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
'Mob pelted stones at us': Friend of Chennai doctor whose burial was stopped
Former WTA doubles world number one Sania Mirza (Photo | PTI)
Sania Mirza Interview: 'Tennis seems really irrelevant in these circumstances'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Nedumbassery native Alias A M with wife Lissy and younger son Bibin at the well near their new house. The well was dug up by Alias during the lockdown in just 17 days | Express
Lockdown Tales: Kerala family used free time to dig a well at home in 17 days
Dharavi (Photo | AFP)
Coronavirus spreads like fire in Mumbai's Dharavi, number crosses 185
Gallery
“A really nice guy… in a profession of a-holes,” planetfootball quotes a sports journalist once saying about former AC Milan superstar Kaka. The gifted Brazilian, who beat Cristiano Ronaldo and Leo Messi to win the Ballon d'Or in 2007, is one among the mo
Ricardo Kaka birthday: Quoting Pele, Beckham and others, here is why everyone loves the iconic Ballon d'Or winner!
North Korea is in the news once again following reports of its third-generation leader Kim Jong Un's fragile health condition after surgery. The dictator state, which remains largely unknown to the rest of the world, is also a land of bizarre laws and traditions. Here are a few of them that will make you thank your stars for not being born inside its borders. (Photo | AP)
Only in Kim Jong Un's North Korea: 10 unbelievable laws, practices in Pyongyang that can leave you shocked
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp