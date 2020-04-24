Anushka Sharma-produced Amazon series 'Paatal Lok' to premiere on May 15

By PTI

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor-producer Anushka Sharma's first web production, an Amazon Original series, 'Paatal Lok', will launch on May 15.

Amazon Prime Video on Friday unveiled the logo and the release date of the series produced by Anushka's Clean Slate Films.

The series features actors Neeraj Kabi, Jaideep Ahlawat, Gul Panag, Swastika Mukherjee and Abhishek Bannerjee.

It is based on a crime thriller book written by Sudip Sharma, who previously worked on "Udta Punjab" and Anushka's first production "NH10".

As per the press release issued by the makers, the series explores the "dark bylanes of immorality".

Inspired by the ancient realms of Swargalok (heaven), Dharti Lok (earth), and Paatal Lok (netherworld), the neo-noir series delves into the interplay within the four estates of democracy.