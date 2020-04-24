STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Police complaint against Kangana Ranaut over 'terrorist' remark in video supporting sister Rangoli

Published: 24th April 2020 10:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th April 2020 02:09 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut (Photo | Agencies)

By PTI

MUMBAI: A complaint has been filed with police against Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut for allegedly promoting enmity between different groups with her remarks made in support of her sister Rangoli Chandel, an official said on Friday.

The complaint was filed by a lawyer, Ali Kashif Khan Deshmukh, at the suburban Amboli Police Station on Wednesday.

The Twitter account of Chandel, who is also the 33- year-old actor's manager, recently got suspended for alleged hate speech.

Following this, the "Queen" actress had posted a video supporting her sister over her controversial tweets.

According to the complaint, while supporting her sister, Ranaut, in the video, allegedly made remarks that intend to outrage religious feeling of a particular community.

Following the release of the video, Deshmukh submitted an application to the Amboli police, seeking registration of a case against the actor, the official said.

The lawyer has already lodged a complaint against Chandel at the same police station.

"I have filed a complaint against Kangana Ranaut as well for (remarks) in the video she has posted in support of Rangoli.

"In the video she has said "atankwadi ko atankwadi nahi keh sakte (can't call a terrorist a terrorist?)?", Deshmukh said.

The lawyer has sought registration of an FIR against Ranaut under IPC sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race ) and 295A (deliberate and malicious act intended to outrage religious feeling), among others.

In the video, Ranaut is heard saying that if anyone can find a tweet where Chandel has said anything offensive against a particular community, "then we both will publicly apologise".

