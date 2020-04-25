STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Actress Urvashi Rautela's Facebook account hacked

Urvashi realized that her Facebook has been hacked when a few posts, comprising pornographic content, started originating from the account.

Bollywood actor Urvashi Urvashi Rautela. (Photo| PTI)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Urvashi Rautela's Facebook account has been hacked, the actress informed on Twitter. She warned fans not to respond to posts originating from her Facebook account.

"My Facebook has been hacked please don't respond to any messages or post as it is not done by me or my team @Facebook @facebookapp," the actress tweeted.

Urvashi realized that her Facebook has been hacked when a few posts, comprising pornographic content, started originating from the account.

Mumbai Police have informed Urvashi that they have acted on the issue, A complaint has been registered with the cyber police cell.

"We have forwarded your complaint to Cyber police station," Mumbai Police informed Urvashi on Twitter.

Bollywood actress and former beauty queen Urvashi Rautela is a social media sensation. She enjoys a huge fan base on platforms like Facebook, Instagram and Twitter among others.

On the work front, "Beat pe thumka" a peppy wedding number featuring Urvashi Rautela has just been released. The song is from her upcoming comedy flick "Virgin Bhanupriya".

