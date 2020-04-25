Irrfan Khan's mother dies in Jaipur, actor unable to attend funeral amid lockdown

Rajesh Asnani By

Express News Service

JAIPUR: Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan paid his last respects to his mother Saeeda Begum through video conference after she died here on Saturday amid the nationwide lockdown. She was 85 and had been feeling unwell for several days. According to family sources, Irrfan is in Mumbai.

Hailing from Rajasthan's only Muslim state during the pre-independence era, Tonk, Saeeda Begum belonged to a Nawabi family and was also a poet. She left behind three sons: Salman, Imran and Irrfan. Saeeda Begum and her husband were residents of Tonk and Irrfan's childhood was also spent there.

Her younger son Salman said, "My mother had been ill for some time. But suddenly her health deteriorated on Saturday morning. Recently, mother had inquired about Irrfan bhai's health."

Given the restrictions due to the lockdown, only a handful of family members could participate in the burial ceremony at Chungi Naka graveyard on the outskirts of the city.

Irrfan has also been ill for some time. In June 2017, he went abroad for treatment. He has kept giving updates related to his health to fans through social media. Last year, after returning home from abroad, he completed shooting for his film 'English Medium'.