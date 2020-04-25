STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Irrfan Khan's mother dies in Jaipur, actor unable to attend funeral amid lockdown

Hailing from Rajasthan's only Muslim state during the pre-independence era, Tonk,  Saeeda Begum belonged to a Nawabi family and was also a poet.

Published: 25th April 2020 06:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th April 2020 06:19 PM   |  A+A-

Actor Irrfan Khan with his mother

By Rajesh Asnani
Express News Service

JAIPUR: Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan paid his last respects to his mother Saeeda Begum through video conference after she died here on Saturday amid the nationwide lockdown. She was 85 and had been feeling unwell for several days. According to family sources, Irrfan is in Mumbai.

Hailing from Rajasthan's only Muslim state during the pre-independence era, Tonk,  Saeeda Begum belonged to a Nawabi family and was also a poet. She left behind three sons: Salman, Imran and Irrfan. Saeeda Begum and her husband were residents of Tonk and Irrfan's childhood was also spent there.

Her younger son Salman said, "My mother had been ill for some time. But suddenly her health deteriorated on Saturday morning. Recently, mother had inquired about Irrfan bhai's health."  

Given the restrictions due to the lockdown, only a handful of family members could participate in the burial ceremony at Chungi Naka graveyard on the outskirts of the city.

Irrfan has also been ill for some time. In June 2017, he went abroad for treatment. He has kept giving updates related to his health to fans through social media. Last year, after returning home from abroad, he completed shooting for his film 'English Medium'.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Irrfan Khan Jaipur Tonk
Coronavirus
Total lockdown in Chennai, Madurai, Coimbatore for four days from April 26
US President Donald Trump. (Photo| AP)
Injecting UV light 'inside the body' can kill COVID-19: Donald Trump
Here's how Americans thanked this Indian doc for her selfless service
TN cop sings remakes of Tamil songs to spread corona awareness

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Total lockdown in Chennai, Madurai, Coimbatore for four days from April 26
Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar (Photo | AFP)
Masterclass: As Sachin Tendulkar turns 47, a look at his career in numbers
Gallery
'Avengers: Endgame', MCU's most successful movie ever,  was released in India this day, last year. As the story finally come to a close with 'earth's mightiest heroes' giving everything they had in their final stand against the 'mad titan'. A big chapter
Avengers: Endgame final fight scene had callbacks from Spiderman, Iron Man and Age of Ultron! Here are 18 awesome references from other MCU movies for true fans
Amazon Prime has an amazing collection of Telugu movies. Here are 7 movies made in the second decade of the 21st century that is worth spending your lockdown time on. No, 'Arjun Reddy' is not on the list. But Vijay Devarakonda obviously is.
New to Tollywood? Try watching these 7 amazing millennial Telugu movies on Amazon Prime
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp