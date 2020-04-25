STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

WATCH | Akshay Kumar pays tribute to medical workers with new version of 'Teri Mitti'

Akshay Kumar has released a new version of his song Teri Mitti from Kesari as a tribute to healthcare workers engaged in the COVID-19 fight.

Published: 25th April 2020 08:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th April 2020 08:45 AM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar.

By Express News Service

Akshay Kumar has released a new version of his song Teri Mitti from Kesari as a tribute to healthcare workers engaged in the COVID-19 fight. The song’s lyrics have been reworked to salute the doctors, policemen and essential service workers on the forefronts of the crisis. “Sarhad pe jo wardi khaki thi ab uska rang safed hua,” a line goes.

“The khaki uniform on the border has now turned white.” Composed by Arko, Teri Mitti is voiced by B Praak with lyrics by Manoj Muntashir. Announcing the new version on Twitter, Akshay had shared, “Someone has rightly said that in times of distress, only our loved ones come to help. And in these difficult times, help has come from our doctors who in their white coats are no less than soldiers.”


Earlier, Akshay had also curated the song Muskurayega India to inspire hope during the lockdown.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Akshay Kumar Bollywood Coronavirus COVID 19 Teri Mitti
Coronavirus
Medics and family members arrive to perform burial of a person who died of COVID-19 during the nationwide lockdown in New Delhi Wednesday April 22 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Projection: 38,220 deaths, 5.35 lakh COVID-19 cases in India by mid-May
BMC medical workers taking samples of people who have cold and cough for testing of COVID-19, in Mumbai. (Photo| ANI)
14000 patients in India do not have any symptoms, hints ICMR
The Mobile Fever clinic bus and COVID-19 WAR ROOM was inaugurated by State DCM Laxman Savadi Union Minister Suresh Angadi Dist. Incharge Minister Jagdish Shettar and various other officials at the Smart CIty Command center today in Belagavi. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP/EPS)
With higher recovery rate, South leads the fight against the coronavirus
TRS working president KT Rama Rao (Photo| Twitter)
The KTR interview | 'COVID crisis has told us we are one and very alike'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Total lockdown in Chennai, Madurai, Coimbatore for four days from April 26
Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar (Photo | AFP)
Masterclass: As Sachin Tendulkar turns 47, a look at his career in numbers
Gallery
Brian Lara once said: “The only batsman I would love to see by paying for the tickets and sitting in the stand just to watch him is none other than Sachin Tendulkar.” As the legendary Indian batsman turns 47 today, here are a few more quotes by his contemporaries in praise of 'the God of cricket.'
Best quotes on Sachin Tendulkar that will give cricket fans goosebumps on the Master Blaster's birthday. Ricky Ponting, Rahul Dravid, Wasim Akram and more
“A really nice guy… in a profession of a-holes,” planetfootball quotes a sports journalist once saying about former AC Milan superstar Kaka. The gifted Brazilian, who beat Cristiano Ronaldo and Leo Messi to win the Ballon d'Or in 2007, is one among the mo
Ricardo Kaka birthday: Quoting Pele, Beckham and others, here is why everyone loves the iconic Ballon d'Or winner!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp