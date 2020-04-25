WATCH | Akshay Kumar pays tribute to medical workers with new version of 'Teri Mitti'

By Express News Service

Akshay Kumar has released a new version of his song Teri Mitti from Kesari as a tribute to healthcare workers engaged in the COVID-19 fight. The song’s lyrics have been reworked to salute the doctors, policemen and essential service workers on the forefronts of the crisis. “Sarhad pe jo wardi khaki thi ab uska rang safed hua,” a line goes.

“The khaki uniform on the border has now turned white.” Composed by Arko, Teri Mitti is voiced by B Praak with lyrics by Manoj Muntashir. Announcing the new version on Twitter, Akshay had shared, “Someone has rightly said that in times of distress, only our loved ones come to help. And in these difficult times, help has come from our doctors who in their white coats are no less than soldiers.”



Earlier, Akshay had also curated the song Muskurayega India to inspire hope during the lockdown.