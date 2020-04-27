STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19: Mumbai Police thanks Akshay Kumar for contributing Rs 2 crores to their foundation

Akshay Kumar had also pledged a donation of Rs. 25 crores to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's PM CARES Fund for helping the country combat COVID-19. 

Published: 27th April 2020 05:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2020 05:23 PM   |  A+A-

Akshay Kumar (Earnings: 293.25 crore)

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The Commissioner of Mumbai Police, Param Bir Singh, on Monday thanked Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar for his contribution of Rs. 2 crores to the foundation of Mumbai Police.

The Police Commissioner took to Twitter to thank the Bollywood superstar for his contribution.

"Mumbai Police thanks @akshaykumar for contributing Rs. 2 Crore to the Mumbai Police Foundation," he tweeted.

"Your contribution will go a long way in safeguarding the lives of those who are committed to safeguarding the city - the men and women of Mumbai Police! #MumbaiPoliceFoundation," the tweet further read.

The 52-year-old actor responded to the Police Commissioner and paid tributes to the two head constables of Mumbai Police who lost their lives fighting the highly contagious virus.

"I salute @MumbaiPolice head constables Chandrakant Pendurkar & Sandip Surve, who laid their lives fighting Corona. I have done my duty, I hope you will too. Let's not forget we are safe and alive because of them," Akshay Kumar tweeted.

The 'Kesari' actor had earlier made a contribution of Rs. 3 crores to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to assist the making of personal protection equipment, masks, and rapid testing kits.

Kumar had also pledged a donation of Rs. 25 crores to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's PM CARES Fund for helping the country combat COVID-19. 

