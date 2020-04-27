Varun Dhawan to act in Hindi remake of Theri?

By Express News Service

According to latest reports, Varun Dhawan is said to have been approached for playing the lead in the Hindi remake of Vijay’s Theri. While an official confirmation is yet to be released, speculations are rife that the Bollywood actor has given the nod to don the khaki for the remake.

It’s not clear if Atlee, who directed the original film, will also be helming the remake. Interestingly, both Varun and Atlee seem to share a mutual admiration on Twitter with the actor even sharing the trailer of Atlee’s latest production venture Andhaghaaram. Sources state that Varun loved the Vijay-starrer and discussions are underway to adapt the script for Bollywood sensibilities. Varun’s next is a remake of the 1995 hit film Coolie No. 1.