Irrfan Khan admitted in ICU of Mumbai hospital due to colon infection

By Agencies

MUMBAI: Noted actor Irrfan Khan has been admitted in the ICU of Kokilaben Hospital here because of a colon infection, his family said on Tuesday.

An official release from the hospital in suburban Andheri quoted his family as saying, "Yes, it is true that Irrfan khan is admitted to ICU at Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai because of a colon infection. We would keep everyone updated."

"He is under doctor's observation. His strength and courage have helped him battle and fight so far and we are sure with his tremendous willpower and prayers of all his well wishers, he will recover soon," the family added in the statement.

The actor has been ailing ever since he was diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumour a while back, and has been under medical attention for the same.

Irrfan is currently mourning the loss of his mother. The actor's mother Saeeda Begum breathed her last on Saturday in Jaipur where she used to stay. However, owing to the ongoing lockdown, the actor could not physically attend his mother's last rites and reportedly paid his last respect through video conferencing.

The actor's latest film is Homi Adajania's comedy "Angrezi Medium", the last-released Bollywood film before COVID-19 forced complete shutdown of cinema halls. "Angrezi Medium" ran in theatres for just a day before halls all over India were shut down. The film has eventually released in the OTT space. "Angrezi Medium" marked Irrfan's return despite his ailing condition.

(With PTI and IANS inputs)