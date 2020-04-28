WATCH 'Paatal Lok' teaser: ‘Hell breaks loose’ in Anushka Sharma production for Amazon Prime

By Express News Service

Amazon Prime Video has released a live-action teaser of Anushka Sharma’s debut web series, Paatal Lok.

While not revealing the main cast, the teaser sets up the violent mood of the show.

“Hell breaks loose,” a title card reads, while an assailant on a bike smacks someone with a hammer. We also see snatches of a police investigation juxtaposed with more violent imagery. Later, the phrase ‘fake news’ comes into view, alongside glimpses of a television newsroom.

“Divided along class lines, literally and figuratively, the teaser showcases a gritty society intertwined in a heinous web of lies, crime and violence,” read a note from the makers. Paatal Lok is created by Sudip Sharma (writer for Udta Punjab, NH10). The investigative thriller stars Jaideep Ahlawat, Neeraj Kabi, Gul Panag, and others.

The show is produced by Anushka’s Clean Slate Films. The actor is not a part of the cast. The trailer for Paatal Lok will drop on May 5. The show is set to start streaming on May 15.