Ranveer Singh’s 83 not headed to digital platforms, makers clarify

By Express News Service

Recently, rumours were abuzz that Ranveer Singh’s 83 is headed for a straight-to-digital release. The film, which was set for release on April 10, was put on hold due to the coronavirus outbreak.

It was speculated that a major OTT platform had offered Rs 143 crore to the producers of 83. However, as clarified by Reliance Entertainment Group CEO Shibashish Sarkar, the makers are not considering a digital release at the moment.

“Everybody has shown interest in this project but we are not engaging in any discussion for a straight to digital release currently,” Shibashish said. “We will wait for the next four to six months before taking any further call.”

He added that VFX work on the film is still pending. The makers will complete the film once the lockdown ends before deciding on its release.

Directed by Kabir Khan, 83 recreates the Indian cricket team’s historic win at the 1983 world cup. The film stars Ranveer as former Indian captain Kapil Dev. Deepika Padukone has a special appearance in the film as Kapil Dev’s wife Romi Dev.