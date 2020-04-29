STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Actor extraordinaire Irrfan Khan laid to rest at Mumbai's Versova burial ground

National Award-winning actor Irrfan Khan breathed his last early on Wednesday at the age of 53.

Published: 29th April 2020 04:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2020 09:00 PM   |  A+A-

Irrfan Khan

Irrfan Khan (Photo | Instagram)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan was laid to rest at Mumbai's Versova burial ground, at 3 pm on Wednesday.

"Irrfan was buried at the Versova kabrastan in Mumbai at 3 pm this afternoon soon after the news of his passing away was announced.

In presence were his family, close relatives and friends. Everyone paid their final respects and mourned the loss of his passing away.

We pray for his peace and we hope he's in a better place today. He was strong in his fight, and we all have to be strong in this loss," an official statement from his spokesperson said.

National Award-winning actor Irrfan Khan breathed his last early on Wednesday at the age of 54. Irrfan was admitted to Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital with a colon infection earlier this week.

However, unfortunately he succumbed to his ailment. The actor is survived by his wife Sutapa Sikdar and two sons Babil and Ayan.

Bollywood celebrities took to social media to express their grief on Irrfan Khan's untimely demise.

