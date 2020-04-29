STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Honey Singh: Fans are biggest strength for an artiste

Fans are the biggest strength for any artiste, it's their constant love and support that keeps me wanting to do what I love most, Honey Singh said.

Published: 29th April 2020 12:11 AM

Yo Yo Honey SIngh

By IANS

MUMBAI:  Rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh feels fans are the biggest strength for any artiste, and is glad that he can stay in touch with his fans through the virtual world.

"Fans are the biggest strength for any artiste, it's their constant love and support that keeps me wanting to do what I love most," Honey Singh said.

To stay connected with his fans, Honey Singh along with comedy star Kapil Sharma has made an iconic entry to the star-studded club of Bollywood celebrities on Helo, the regional social media platform in India.

"I am glad that Helo is one such platform where people will open their heart to me in the language they like. With multiple avenues to explore content and entertain my followers, I look forward to sharing some memorable moments of my life with my Helo Fans," he added.

Kapil's account has garnered close to one million followers, and Honey Singh's first video on the platform garnered over 14 million views till date.

Talking about getting on the medium, Kapil said: "I am happy to be on Helo for my fans, who have always showered their love on me. Through Helo, I will be able to share my jokes, funny moments and content with my fans, in their preferred language. I look forward to meeting and connecting with my Helo family."

