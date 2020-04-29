STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Irrfan was 'one the strongest people I knew': Angrezi Medium co-star Radhika Madan

Radhika was the last actress in Bollywood to share extensive screen space with the late talented actor in Homi Adajania's comedy, 'Angrezi Medium'.

Published: 29th April 2020 03:21 PM

By IANS

MUMBAI: Radhika Madan, who played the role of Irrfan Khan's daughter in his last release "Angrezi Medium", remembers the actor as a "fighter".

"I don't know what to say. My heart aches when I write this. He was one the strongest people I knew, a fighter. And so are (Irrfan's wife) Sutapa ma'am, (his sons) Babil and Ayan," Radhika said.

"I am just grateful that our paths crossed in this lifetime. He is and will always be an inspiration to many. A legend. The man who changed the wave of the Indian film industry. May his soul rest in peace," she added in her statement.

The film centred on a father-daughter story, narrating the desperate bid of a smalltown father to fulfil his daughter's dream of education in a top UK university against all odds, often leading to hilarious outcome.

Irrfan had been admitted to Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital with a colon infection and was in the intensive care unit (ICU), as reported by IANS in an earlier report on Tuesday.

The actor has been ailing ever since he was diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumour a while back, and has been under medical attention for the same.

In his last days, Irrfan was mourning the loss of his mother. The actor's mother Saeeda Begum breathed her last on Saturday in Jaipur where she used to stay.

However, owing to the ongoing lockdown, the actor could not physically attend his mother's last rites and reportedly paid his last respect through video conferencing.

Irrfan Khan Radhika Madan
