STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Lockdown diaries: Madhuri spends time with fans in interactive session

Madhuri Dixit did an #AskMD session on Twitter where she responded to curious questions thrown at her by fans.

Published: 29th April 2020 12:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2020 12:16 AM   |  A+A-

Actress Madhuri Dixit Nene.

Actress Madhuri Dixit Nene. (Photo | Twitter)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Madhuri Dixit has revealed how she is spending her days during the ongoing COVID 19 lockdown. The actress is making the most of her quarantine time with her family and pet dog Carmelo, cooking, reading books and practicing kathak dance.

On Tuesday afternoon, Madhuri Dixit did an #AskMD session on Twitter where she responded to curious questions thrown at her by fans regarding her life, her perception and opinion about several things including the ongoing lockdown. The actress patiently handled all the questions and responded to them.

Responding to a fan's question about how she is spending her lockdown days, the actress tweeted: "Mostly spending time with my family, playing with Carmelo, reading books, some cooking and doing kathak riyaz!"

Another fan asked for a suggestion regarding "how to control anger when dealing with negativity". Madhuri replied: "Anger never helps you. Try to think with an open mind and always look on the bright side while dealing with negativity."

Responding to another fan who was curious to learn the "secret" behind her "positive" mindset, the "Kalank" actress shared: "There's no secret. You just need to find the silver lining in everything."

Another fan was eager to know how many times did the actress watch her 1994 blockbuster "Hum Aapke Hain Koun", to which she replied: "Honestly, I have lost the count."

While she was responding to fans' questions in a light-hearted manner and even gave them "virtual hugs", Madhuri gave a stern response to a fan asking whether she feels the ongoing lockdown should be extended.

The actress replied: "It's not about what we all think. It's about our safety. So any which ways, we all should practice social distancing until it becomes safe out there."

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Madhuri Dixit
Coronavirus
Justice Biswanath Somadder. (Photo| EPS)
Judges travel 2000 km by road to assume charge as Meghalaya HC chief justice
The process of donating plasma is similar to that of donating blood and takes about an hour. (Photo | PTI)
Plasma given by me saved lives of COVID-19 patients: Delhi donor
Jean Dreze (Image|Suvajit)
Keeping migrant workers from returning home will deepen financial crisis: Jean Drèze
One of the walls being dismantled
'Corona wall' built at Andhra-TN border bulldozed after 24 hours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
How Irrfan Khan started his acting journey with National School of Drama
Justice Biswanath Somadder. (Photo| EPS)
Judges travel 2000 km by road to assume charge as Meghalaya HC chief justice
Gallery
Director Anurag Basu, a cancer survivor, who worked with Irrfan Khan in their early TV days and collaborated on ‘Life...in a Metro’ conveyed his condolences, “It was a long battle and he fought it alone away from everyone.” (Photo | Twitter)
Gone too soon, Irrfan Khan was a ray of sunshine even in the darkest of days: Friends in cinema
Versatile Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan passed away today at 53. As tributes from around the world pour in for the actor, let us take a look at 10 powerful quotes of one of India's finest actors.
RIP Irrfan Khan: Here are 10 unforgettable quotes by the versatile actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp