'Will be remembered for his versatile performances': PM Modi on Irrfan Khan's demise

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday condoled the death of actor Irrfan Khan, saying he will be remembered for his versatile performances across different mediums.

Khan's demise is a loss to the world of cinema and theatre, Modi said on Twitter.

"He will be remembered for his versatile performances across different mediums. My thoughts are with his family, friends and admirers. May his soul rest in peace," the prime minister said.

Khan died in a Mumbai hospital on Wednesday, losing his battle with a rare form of cancer.

The actor career spanned over several decades and industries. He has been acclaimed for his roles in Indian cinema and was also part of many international blockbusters like Slumdog Millionaire, Jurassic World, The Amazing Spider-Man and Life of Pi. His Debut film 'Salaam Bombay! was also nominated for an Academy Award.

Some of his acclaimed works in India include Maqbool (2004), Paan Singh Tomar (2011), The Lunchbox (2013), Haider (2014), Gunday (2014), Piku (2015) and Talvar (2015) and Hindi Medium (2017).



(With TNIE Online Desk inputs)