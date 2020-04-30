STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

'Aa Ab Laut Chalen', starring Aishwarya Rai, was the only film Rishi Kapoor ever directed

The romantic drama, that addressed young India's fetish for settling abroad, particularly the United States, failed to create much of an impact at the box office.

Published: 30th April 2020 06:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2020 09:18 PM   |  A+A-

Rishi Kapoor

Last year, Rishi, when he was undergoing cancer treatment in New York, Rishi tweeted a behind-the-scene photograph of his directorial film, sharing that he really misses his home and wants to return to India. (Photo | Twitter)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: He was the affable loverboy hero and the menacing villain on screen, a cyber sensation on Twitter, and a man who lived life to the fullest. Very few might recall Rishi Kapoor as someone who called the shots, too. It did happen in 1999, when Kapoor made his only film as a director.

The film was "Aa Ab Laut Chalen" and it starred Aishwarya Rai with Akshaye Khanna, and also featured yesteryears' superstar, the late Rajesh Khanna, besides Suman Ranganathan, in pivotal roles.

Incidentally, that was the last production of the prestigious family banner, RK Films.

The film was a romantic drama that addressed young India's fetish for settling abroad, particularly the United States.

GALLERY | Rishi Kapoor's versatile journey in Bollywood: Here are his top 15 must watch film

The film failed to create much of an impact at the box office, and in 2017, the actor said he was happy in his acting space and had no plans to go back to direction anytime soon.

"I am an actor and my time is devoted to my first passion of my life -- acting. I did not get time and also I did not come across a good subject.I have been busy as a character actor since 17 years and I am enjoying working with so many lovely people. I am very happy acting," he had said at the trailer launch of his film "Patel Ki Punjabi Shaadi".

Last year, Rishi, when he was undergoing cancer treatment in New York, Rishi tweeted a behind-the-scene photograph of his directorial film, sharing that he really misses his home and wants to return to India.

"Filming in New York, 1998 - Aa Ab Laut Chalen - title so symbolic today," he wrote on the post, which was originally shared by his fan on Twitter.

IN PICS: Here are 25 unforgettable dialogues by the veteran Bollywood star

Rishi Kapoor breathed his last on Thursday morning after a long battle with cancer. "Our dear Rishi Kapoor passed away peacefully at 8:45am IST in hospital today after a two-year battle with leukemia. The doctors and medical staff at the hospital said he kept them entertained to the last," confirmed his family in a statement.

His wife Neetu Kapoor was by his side when he breathed his last in the morning. Rishi Kapoor is survived by wife, actress Neetu Kapoor, daughter Riddhima and son Ranbir.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Rishi Kapoor Rishi Kapoor directorial debut Aa Ab Laut Chalen Aishwarya Rai
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
This is why you have to keep your nose covered
A person sitting at Burma Bazaar near Parry's corner, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
The homeless are feeling the pinch of lockdown
Representational image (Express Illustration| Prabha Shankar)
‘Systemic exclusion to blame for migrants’ plight’
Healthcare officials bid farewell to the oldest patient in the country to recover from COVID-19 at the Karur GMCH (Photo | Express)
95-yr-old TN woman India's oldest to recover

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rishi Kapoor joined Twitter in January, 2010, and became an instant cyber sensation. Over the past decade he had been, by turns, regaling, informing, and triggering off debates routinely with his blunt statements on social media.
Bidding farewell to a Kapoor son: Remembering Rishi's moves, grooves and stardom
A person sitting at Burma Bazaar near Parry's corner, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
The homeless are feeling the pinch of the COVID-19 lockdown
Gallery
Rishi, the second child of actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor and Krishna Raj, was born on September 4, 1952.
'Dard-e-dil dard-e-jigar': Bobby's crush and Chandni's lover, Rishi Kapoor was one of a kind
Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor passed away today at 67 in Mumbai. As Bollywood mourns his demise, here are his top 15 movies you cannot miss.
Rishi Kapoor's versatile journey in Bollywood: Here are his top 15 must watch films
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp