Daughter Riddhima, nieces Kareena and Karisma mourn demise of Rishi Kapoor

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Daughter of legendary actor Rishi Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni penned a heart-touching note remembering her late father on Thursday.

Riddhima took to Instagram and shared a picture with her father saying that she will always miss her dad. She wrote, "Papa I love you I will always love you - RIP my strongest warrior I will miss you everyday I will miss your FaceTime calls everyday! Until we meet again papa I love you - your Mushk forever."

Niece Karisma Kapoor too reminisced a moment with her uncle in a throwback picture. The 45-year-old actor took to Instagram and shared a monochromatic picture from her childhood days. It featured little Karisma standing in front of her father Randhir Kapoor while Rishi Kapoor is looking at the baby girl from a distance.

Taking to the captions, she wrote, "Always looking over family.. chintu uncle will miss discussing food and restaurants with you.. #uncle"

Kareena Kapoor Khan also took to Instagram and shared a throwback picture featuring her father Randhir Kapoor and late actor Rishi Kapoor from their childhood days and wrote, "The best boys I know... Papa and Chintu uncle."

Rishi passed away at 8:45 am this morning after a two-year-long battle with leukaemia, his family said in a statement. He was admitted to the Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai on Wednesday.Earlier today, Amitabh Bachchan was the first to confirm the news of the demise of the 67-year-old.

He was last seen in the 2019 film 'The Body' alongside Emraan Hashmi and Sobhita Dhulipala.

Often branded as Bollywood's first chocolate boy, he touched heights of stardom in the film industry with iconic roles in blockbuster hits like 'Bobby', 'Chandni', 'Karz' and many others.

Son of Bollywood's showman Raj Kapoor and his wife Krishna Raj Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor is survived by wife Neetu and children Ranbir and Riddhima.