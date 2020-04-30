Hollywood's Salma Hayek, Chris Pratt remember Irrfan Khan

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Hollywood stars, including Chris Pratt, Salma Hayek and Bryce Dallas Howard, are mourning the demise of actor Irrfan Khan by not only remembering him for his exceptional talent but also his good nature.

"So sad to hear that Irrfan Khan passed away, I was a big fan and had the honour to meet him. He was a great actor and a lovely man, may he Rest In Peace," Hayek posted on Instagram.

Pratt, who worked with Irrfan on their 2015 blockbuster "Jurassic World", called him an "exquisite human being".

"So sad to hear about the passing of screen legend @irrfank . Irrfan Khan played Masrani in 'Jurassic World'. He was an exquisite actor and human. He will be missed," Pratt tweeted.

"Jurassic World" Howard posted two pictures of herself with Irrfan from the Colin Trevorrow-directed adventure thriller, and condoled his death.

"Irrfan, you are an exquisite human being and we will all miss you dearly. These images are from the first and last day of filming, and I was lucky enough to spend them working with you. Love to you and your family always," she posted.

Irrfan breathed his last early on Wednesday at the age of 54. He was admitted to Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital with a colon infection earlier this week. However, unfortunately he succumbed to his ailment.

The Academy also mourned the loss.

"A mainstay of Bollywood cinema and incredible talent in films like 'Slumdog Millionaire', 'Life of Pi' and 'The Namesake', Irrfan Khan left his imprint on global cinema. An inspiration to millions, he will be greatly missed," read a post on the official twitter account of The Academy.

According to deadline.com, filmmaker Marc Webb, who directed Irrfan in 2012 superhero hit "The Amazing Spider-Man", will always be a "dedicated" fan of the actor's work.

"In Irrfan, power and gentleness co-existed perfectly. When he sings to his new wife at the bathroom door in 'The Namesake' or speaks of his father in 'Life of Pi' his talent is positively mystical. He is the most nuanced actor I've worked with. I am forever his dedicated fan," he tweeted.

Oscar-winning filmmaker Ang Lee called Irrfan "a great artist, a true gentleman and a brave fighter" while mourning his demise.

"His passing away is cinema's loss. We will miss him dearly. May you Rest In Peace my dear friend," said the director of "Life of Pi".

Indian-origin Hollywood star Mindy Kaling is "devastated" after hearing the news of his demise.

"The loss of Irrfan Khan - at such a young age - is devastating. He was my favorite actor. I can't think of someone who gave such layered and thoughtful performances but was also a movie star; you couldn't take your eyes off of him onscreen. Love and peace to his family," Kaling said in a post on Twitter alongside a photo of Irrfan.

"Suits" star Gabriel Macht recalled his meeting with Irrfan when his wife, Jacinda Barrett, who worked with the actor in "The Namesake".

"I met Irrfan Khan when he worked with @JacindaBarrett on 'The Namesake'. One of the most pleasant, down to earth, and gentle beings in the few times I had with him. What a beautiful actor as well. Blessings to he and his family. #RIPIrrfanKhan" he tweeted.

Oscar-winning actress Natalie Portman has sent her love to the near and dear ones of Irrfan.

Remembering Irrfan, Portman took to Instagram to share a photo of herself with the actor. In the photo, she is in a white bridal wear and is held by Irrfan, who is in a black and white suit with a hat.

"Sending love to Irrfan Khan's loved ones today," she captioned the snap.

The two had featured together in Mira Nair's segment of "New York, I Love You", a 2008 American romantic comedy-drama anthology film.

Earlier, Hollywood star Angelina Jolie had also expressed her condolences, in a message shared with IANS.

"I had the privilege of working with Irrfan Khan on the set of 'A Mighty Heart'. He stood out for his generosity as an artist, which made it a pleasure to work in any scene with him. I remember the intensity of his commitment, and equally his smile. I send my condolences and my sympathy to his family, his friends, and all admirers of his work, in India and around the world," Jolie said in her message.