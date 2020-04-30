STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

'I'm short of words': With baby Rishi in her arms, Lata Mangeshkar pays emotional tribute to late actor

The 90-year-old Bharat Ratna Awardee took to Twitter and shared the monochromatic picture which was sent to her by Rishi himself.

Published: 30th April 2020 03:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2020 09:21 PM   |  A+A-

Lata Mangeshkar, Rishi Kapoor

Lata Mangeshkar holding a months old Rishi Kapoor. (Photo | Twitter)

By ANI

MUMBAI: With a priceless throwback photo featuring baby Rishi Kapoor in her arms, veteran playback singer Lata Mangeshkar paid rich tributes to the actor and said his departure is a huge loss to the film industry.

The 90-year-old Bharat Ratna Awardee took to Twitter and shared the monochromatic picture which was sent to her by Rishi himself.

She wrote, "Kuch samay pehle Rishi ji ne mujhe unki aur meri ye tasveer bheji thi.wo sab din,sab baatein yaad aarahi hain. Main shabdheen hogayi hun." (A few days back Rishi sent this picture of us to me. I am remembering all those days, and the conversations. I am short of words.)

IN PICS: Here are 25 unforgettable dialogues by the veteran Bollywood star

She further tweeted, "Kya kahun? Kya likhu kuch samajh mein nahi aaraha hai.Rishi ji ke nidhan se mujhe bahut dukh ho raha hai.Unke jaane se film industry ki bahut haani hui hai. Ye dukh sehena mere liye bahut mushkil hai.Bhagwan unki aatma ko shanti pradan karein." (What should I say, I can't express the pain through words. I am in immense sorrow due to the demise of Rishi Kapoor. The film industry has suffered a huge loss due to his departure. It is very difficult for me to go through this pain. May God grant peace to his soul.)

Rishi passed away at 8:45 am this morning after a two-year-long battle with leukaemia, his family said in a statement. Rishi Kapoor was admitted to the Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Earlier today, Amitabh Bachchan was the first to confirm the news of the demise of the 67-year-old.

He was last seen in the 2019 film 'The Body' alongside Emraan Hashmi and Shobita Sobhita Dhulipala.

Often branded as Bollywood's first chocolate boy, he touched heights of stardom in the film industry with iconic roles in blockbuster hits like 'Bobby', 'Chandni', 'Karz' and many others.

Son of Bollywood's showman Raj Kapoor and his wife Krishna Raj Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor is survived by wife Neetu and children Ranbir and Riddhima.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Lata Mangeshkar Rishi Kapoor
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
This is why you have to keep your nose covered
A person sitting at Burma Bazaar near Parry's corner, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
The homeless are feeling the pinch of lockdown
Representational image (Express Illustration| Prabha Shankar)
‘Systemic exclusion to blame for migrants’ plight’
Healthcare officials bid farewell to the oldest patient in the country to recover from COVID-19 at the Karur GMCH (Photo | Express)
95-yr-old TN woman India's oldest to recover

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rishi Kapoor joined Twitter in January, 2010, and became an instant cyber sensation. Over the past decade he had been, by turns, regaling, informing, and triggering off debates routinely with his blunt statements on social media.
Bidding farewell to a Kapoor son: Remembering Rishi's moves, grooves and stardom
A person sitting at Burma Bazaar near Parry's corner, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
The homeless are feeling the pinch of the COVID-19 lockdown
Gallery
Rishi, the second child of actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor and Krishna Raj, was born on September 4, 1952.
'Dard-e-dil dard-e-jigar': Bobby's crush and Chandni's lover, Rishi Kapoor was one of a kind
Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor passed away today at 67 in Mumbai. As Bollywood mourns his demise, here are his top 15 movies you cannot miss.
Rishi Kapoor's versatile journey in Bollywood: Here are his top 15 must watch films
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp