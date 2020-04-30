STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Lucknow parties: Police record Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor's statement

She was booked by the Uttar Pradesh Police for negligence and committing acts that were likely to spread the infection after she attended at least three gatherings in Lucknow.

Published: 30th April 2020 08:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2020 08:46 AM   |  A+A-

Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor

Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor (Photo | Kanika Kapoor Instagram)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: The Lucknow police on Wednesday recorded the statement of Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor regarding the parties she had attended in Lucknow after returning from abroad.

The singer had tested positive for coronavirus on March 20.

At one of the parties, political personalities, including senior BJP leader and former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje and her son Dushyant Singh, were present.

She came under attack for negligence and not practising self-quarantine despite returning to the country from the UK amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Lucknow's Sarojini Nagar Inspector Anand Shahi on Wednesday said details are being taken from her regarding the parties she attended after returning from abroad.

"Police also took photocopies of Kanika's passport, air tickets and other documents. The statement was recorded at Kanika Kapoor's residence in Mahanagar area," he said.

On April 27, a notice was served on Kanika Kapoor regarding the case against her.

She was asked to report at the Sarojini Nagar police station on April 30 and record her statement, police said.

In a statement on Sunday, the singer had said she is aware of "several versions of stories" about her diagnosis, but "negativity thrown at a person does not change the reality".

"Some of these seem to be fuelled even more because I have chosen to be silent till now. I stayed quiet not because I am wrong but in-fact being fully aware that there have been misunderstandings and wrong exchanges of information. I was giving time for the truth to prevail and for people to reach their own realisation," she had said.

