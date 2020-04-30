Multifaceted, endearing and lively: PM, politicians across party lines remember late Rishi Kapoor

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday condoled the death of veteran actor Rishi Kapoor, describing him as a "powerhouse" of talent.

"Multifaceted, endearing and lively. This was Rishi Kapoor Ji. He was a powerhouse of talent. I will always recall our interactions, even on social media," the prime minister wrote on Twitter.

Kapoor was passionate about films and India's progress.

"Anguished by his demise. Condolences to his family and fans. Om Shanti," Modi said.

Naidu recalled that the talented actor essayed many roles with aplomb and was popular for his romantic films.

"In his passing away, the nation lost a beloved son and film industry lost a gem," Naidu's office tweeted.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar said that the veteran actor was not only a great actor but also a good human being.

"The sudden demise of actor Rishi Kapoor is shocking. He was not only a great actor but a good human being. Heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and fans. Om Shanti," Javadekar said in his tweet.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also remembered Kapoor as a wonderful actor, while noting that it has been a terrible week for Indian cinema with the passing away of another legend.

In a tweet, Gandhi said, "This is a terrible week for Indian cinema, with the passing of another legend, actor Rishi Kapoor."

"A wonderful actor, with a huge fan following across generations, he will be greatly missed. My condolences to his family, friends and fans all over the world, at this time of grief," he said.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also condoled the demise of Kapoor.

"Deeply saddened by the sudden demise of actor Rishi Kapoor. He entertained several generations of Indians throughout his career. What a terrible loss. My condolences to the grieving family. May God bless his soul," Kejriwal tweeted.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that Kapoor had endured his illness with dignity and grace.

"Deeply shocked & saddened at the demise of the iconic & versatile film actor #RishiKapoor. A National Film Award winner, he acted in more than 150 films."

"He endured his illness with dignity and grace. My condolences to his family, friends, fans & the entire film fraternity," Banerjee tweeted.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar saID the Indian film industry has lost a versatile and charismatic artist.

"Saddened to know about the sad demise of veteran actor Rishi Kapoor. Indian film industry has lost a versatile and charismatic actor. My sincere condolences to Kapoor family, Pawar tweeted.

Pawar's daughter and NCP Lok Sabha member Supriya Sule also expressed grief over the untimely demise of Chintu, as Kapoor was fondly called.

She said Kapoor was a highly talented and acclaimed actor and a very fine human being and friend.

"My Deepest Condolences to Neetu, Ranbir, Daboo, Rima, Chimpu and the rest of the Kapoor family. RIP Chintu, you will be missed," Sule said on the micro-blogging site.

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said Kapoor's stellar performances will be remembered.

"Shocked by the passing of another legend, and veteran actor, Rishi Kapoor. His way of mesmerising us with his stellar performances will be remembered and missed. Prayers to his family and loved ones. RIP," Yediyurappa tweeted.

Karnataka Health Minister B Sriramulu too expressed his condolence.

"Deeply saddened by the demise of wonderful actor and legend Shri #RishiKapoor. The cine world would be poorer by his absence. My sincere condolences to his family and friends," Sriramulu tweeted.

Multilingual film actress and Mandya MP Sumalatha Ambareesh expressed her grief, stating the year 2020 is turning out to be the worst nightmare.

"Woke up to this absolutely devastating news, 2020 is turning out to be the worst nightmare @chintskap #RishiKapoor. Stole our hearts with his performances right from Bobby until now."

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday called the veteran actor was the torch-bearer of an illustrious legacy whose contribution to the film industry is unparalleled.

He was not only a good actor, but also a straight forward human being, Thackeray said in a condolence message.

"In his death, we have lost a link to connect two generations of artists. He was the torch-bearer of an illustrious legacy of his family whose contribution to the Indian film industry is unparalleled," Thackeray said.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar also expressed grief over Kapoor's death, saying a pleasant personality full of life has been lost.

"The actor gave his fans happiness with his performances and carried forward the legacy of Kapoors in the field of cinema," he said.

Pawar said the news of Kapoor's death is shocking and heart-breaking, especially since it comes a day after the demise of another talented actor Irrfan Khan.

"Rishi Kapoor was unwell but he never let his fans know about his pain. He was an artist who remained in constant touch with his fans. He will live through his work in the film industry," he said.

Kapoor, the romantic star of many a Bollywood film who was diagnosed with leukaemia in 2018, died in a Mumbai hospital on Thursday, his brother Randhir Kapoor said.

He was 67.

The actor returned to India last September after undergoing treatment for cancer in the US for almost a year.