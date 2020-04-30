STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rishi Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan - a pair never to appear again

From 'Kabhie Kabhie' to '102 Not Out', the duo's unmatched energy brought great chemistry on screen, which made the audience remember them as a great pair.

Published: 30th April 2020 05:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2020 09:17 PM   |  A+A-

Rishi Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan

Rishi Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan have starred in several films. A dance sequence from Coolie. (YouTube screengrab)

By ANI

MUMBAI: It was his great friend and co-star Amitabh Bachchan who on Thursday broke the news of Rishi Kapoor's demise, saying he is "destroyed."

The 77-year-old actor had shared screen space with Kapoor several times, giving many blockbusters to Indian cinema like the iconic 'Amar Akbar Anthony'.

If Bachchan was the 'Angry Young Man', late star Rishi Kapoor was the romantic hero, two extremes who ruled the era of the 80s.

The duo's unmatched energy brought great chemistry on screen, which made the audience remember them as a great pair.

GALLERY | Rishi Kapoor's versatile journey in Bollywood: Here are his top 15 must watch film

Late Yash Chopra's 'Kabhi Kabhie' is one of the many movies that brought the two stalwarts together. In the 1976 movie, Kapoor played the role of Vikram, while Amitabh portrayed the character of Amit. In 2016, both the stars even celebrated 40 years of the film.

The 1977 release 'Amar Akbar Anthony' had Rishi Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan play brothers with Vinod Khanna as the third sibling. The Manmohan Desai film had the three separated at childhood, only to reunite later during youth. The film left a lasting impression in the minds of moviegoers with iconic characters, songs and dialogues.

Soon after, the two stars yet again came together for a film based on brotherhood, friendship and betrayal - 'Naseeb'. In 1981 Manmohan Desai movie, Bachchan and Kapoor played the characters of two brothers who fall in love with two sisters.

Post the success of the two films, it was again in 'Coolie' that the two again weaved magic on the silver screen.

IN PICS: Here are 25 unforgettable dialogues by the veteran Bollywood star

The pairing of BigB and late actor was also a highlight in the 1991 fantasy movie 'Ajooba'.

After a successful spell in the 80s and 90s, the two actors gave memorable cameos in 2000s with films like 'Delhi 6' and 'Om Shanti Om'.

After 27 long years, the two Bollywood stars paired up in 2018 for '102 Not Out.'

Here Bachchan played the role of a 102-year-old jovial father who lived his life to fullest, while Kapoor portrayed his 76-year-old son.

With their friendship as a foundation, the two did full justice to characters whenever they were paired together.

Leaving behind many memories, and some amazing movies to cherish, Bollywood legend Rishi Kapoor passed away in a hospital here on Thursday. 

