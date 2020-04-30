STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Starring in a film with the name Chintu...: The Rishi Kapoor you didn't know

The ace actor hated his nickname and even took to Twitter to express his views saying, "parents must never nickname a child".

rishi kapoor

This picture of a young Rishi Kapoor with his co-stars was shared by film producer Ekta Kapoor on Twitter.

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Open, frank and unfiltered are some of the words used describe Rishi Kapoors life, but there are some aspects of his life which might have evaded public eye.

A day after he was hospitalised here, Rishi Kapoor is no more. He passed away on Thursday after a two-year battle with leukemia. He was 67.

IANS brings you some trivia from the multifaceted life that he led.

* Rishi Kapoor's love for food, especially non-vegetarian food, is not something that the world doesn't know about. But there was a place he had to turn vegetarian, and that was when he visited Chennai because he was coming after a darshan at Tirupati.

* Rishi Kapoor had a thing for 'agarbatti', and used to carry a packs wherever he went. His favourite fragrance was Nag Champa.

* The world lovingly calls him Chintu ji, and in 2009 he even starred in a film by that name. But he hated his nickname, and once took to Twitter to share his old picture and expressed his views on nicknames, saying "parents must never nickname a child".

* There are several reports suggesting that he used sweaters to look hot.

* He did two international movies --- "Don't Stop Dreaming" in 2007 and "Sambar Salsa" in 2008.

* He struggled with depression at one point of his career due to back to back failures.

* His songs are evergreen, and still loved by one and all. But Rishi personally never liked many of his songs.

* He admitted that there was a time when he was a male chauvinist.

* He always admitted to his flaws. The actor once confessed buying a film award.

* In his book "Khullam Khulla: Rishi Kapoor Uncensored", he claimed his father Raj Kapoor was involved with other women even while he was married to Krishna Raj Kapoor.

Rishi Kapoor joined Twitter in January, 2010, and became an instant cyber sensation. Over the past decade he had been, by turns, regaling, informing, and triggering off debates routinely with his blunt statements on social media.
A person sitting at Burma Bazaar near Parry's corner, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Rishi, the second child of actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor and Krishna Raj, was born on September 4, 1952.
Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor passed away today at 67 in Mumbai. As Bollywood mourns his demise, here are his top 15 movies you cannot miss.
