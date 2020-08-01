STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Amazon announces 'Bandish Bandits' digital concert

It will feature acts by popular names from the Indian music industry such as Armaan Malik, Jonita Gandhi, Prateek Kuhad, Shivam Mahadevan, Mame Khan, Ravi Mishra, and Pratibha Singh Baghel.

By PTI

MUMBAI: Streamer Amazon Prime Video has announced a digital concert ahead of the release of its new original series "Bandish Bandits".

The musical event, which will stream live on August 5 on Amazon's official Facebook and YouTube pages, will be headlined by composer trio Shankar Ehsaan Loy.

It will feature acts by popular names from the Indian music industry such as Armaan Malik, Jonita Gandhi, Prateek Kuhad, Shivam Mahadevan, Mame Khan, Ravi Mishra, and Pratibha Singh Baghel.

Described as a "melange of classical and pop music", the concert will feature songs from the much-loved soundtrack of "Bandish Bandits" along with other hits by Prateek Kuhad and Shankar Ehsaan Loy.

"We have received an overwhelming response to the soundtrack of 'Bandish Bandits'.

The album is a seamless amalgamation of classical and pop music and features some of the most extraordinary melodies from Indian classical music alongside some really peppy tracks.

"We are ecstatic with the reaction the soundtrack has received and are thrilled we get to perform some of the best tracks from the soundtrack at the 'Bandish Bandits concert'," the music composer trio said in a statement.

Aparna Purohit, Head of India Originals at Amazon Prime Video, said the show's soundtrack has been well-received by the audiences.

"It is a really special album and an equally special show. It is our first musical and Shankar Ehsaan Loy have done complete justice to the story of 'Bandish Bandits' with their soulful soundtrack."

"We are excited about the 'Bandish Bandits' concert and can't wait for our customers to immerse themselves in the colorful and melodious world of this series," she said.

Produced and created by Amritpal Singh Bindra, "Bandish Bandits" features Ritwik Bhowmik and Shreya Chaudhry in the lead.

The show's cast also includes Naseeruddin Shah, Atul Kulkarni, Kunaal Roy Kapur, Sheeba Chaddha and Rajesh Tailang.

Directed by Anand Tiwari of "Love Per Square Foot" fame, the show follows the love story of two young performers from very different musical backgrounds.

It will start streaming on Amazon Prime Video from August 4.

