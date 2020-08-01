STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Expecting justice to prevail: Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta writes to PM Modi

Shweta posted a brief note on her social media handles, requesting the PM to look into the death case of her brother and ensure that there is no tampering with the evidences.

Published: 01st August 2020 02:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2020 02:45 PM   |  A+A-

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput (R) with his sister Shweta Singh Kirti

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput (R) with his sister Shweta Singh Kirti (photo| Instagram/ @shwetasinghkirti)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actor Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti on Saturday made an appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding justice for her brother who died last month.

Shweta posted a brief note on her social media handles, requesting the PM to look into the death case of her brother and ensure that there is no tampering with the evidences.

"We are from a very simple family. My brother had no Godfather when he was in Bollywood nor do we have anyone right now."

"My request to you is to immediately look into this case and make sure that everything is handled in a sanitised way and no evidences are tampered with. Expecting justice to prevail," she wrote.

Sushant was found dead at his Bandra residence last month.

The actor's untimely demise was followed by a high-profile investigation by Mumbai Police during which many big names from Bollywood, including filmmakers Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Aditya Chopra, recorded their statements.

Over a month after the actor's death, his father lodged a police complaint in Patna on Tuesday against his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, accusing her of abetting the suicide.

In his complaint, Krishna Kumar Singh, who had been maintaining a stoic silence over the tragic death of his 34-year-old son, sought to invoke the provisions of the Mental Health Care Act, alleging that the "machinations" of Rhea and her family members had caused his son to crack up, despite a successful career in films, and ultimately drove him to suicide.

In her post on Instagram, Shweta also said that she believes in the judicial system and expects "justice at any cost".

Ankita Lokhande, who dated Sushant for over six years till 2016 after working with him on hit TV soap "Pavitra Rishta", commented #satyamevajayate on Shweta's post.

On Friday, Ankita told a news channel that she stands with Sushant's family in these testing times and wants to know the reason behind his death.

"I'm saying he was not depressed and if somebody is saying it's suicide, I want to know why. If somebody is saying he was murdered, I want to know who did it?" 

"I am standing with Sushant's family. I also want to know what happened. One thing I am sure is that depression, is impossible for me to believe that it happened," she said.

Meanwhile, Rhea broke her silence on Friday evening and released a statement through her lawyers, saying that she had "immense faith" in the judiciary and believes she will get justice.

"Even though a lot of horrible things are being said about me on the electronic media, I refrain from commenting on the advice of my lawyers as the matter is sub-judice. Satyamev Jayate, the truth shall prevail," the actor added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sushant Singh Rajput Shweta Singh Kirti PM Modi
India Matters
India’s low virus deaths due to location?
Younger kids can spread Covid-19 just like adults
Image for representation
Coronavirus triggering suicidal thoughts: Experts
Clint Mathew and Jossey Antony (Photo | Express)
Girl falls for movie hero, a blind teacher, & they marry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
NDRF personnel rescued around 37 people in flood-hit Bhawanipur and Motihari districts of Bihar. (Photo| ANI)
Bihar Floods: Death toll touches 11, govt struggles to battle rising COVID19 cases
NEP Drafting Committee Chairperson K Kasturirangan speaks on 'Behind the making of the National Education Policy' at the 'ThinkEdu conclave 2020' (Photo| EPS/P Jawahar)
What is the National Education Policy: All you need to know
Gallery
Muslims worldwide marked the start of the Eid al-Adha holiday amid a global pandemic that has impacted nearly every aspect of this year's pilgrimage and celebrations. IN PIC: A young woman prays during Eid al-Adha prayers at the historical Badshahi Mosque in Lahore, Pakistan. (Photo | AP)
Eid 2020 in pics: From Hagia Sophia to Jama Masjid, Muslim worshippers use masks, keep distance while offering Eid al-Adha prayers
While some majors like Real Madrid and Liverpool are yet to release their kit for the 2020-21 season, some like Chelsea have already tried it on the pitch while yet others including Barcelona and Juventus have published them for fans online. (Photos by Offcial handles of Arsenal, FCB and Juventus.)
Football kits 2020-21 revealed: Juventus to Arsenal, these 10 jersey designs are among Europe's best for coming season
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp