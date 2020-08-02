STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Arjun Kapoor recommends fun movies to watch on Friendship Day

The day is the right time to rekindle the bond with our 'partners in crime' and so are many Bollywood celebrities choosing their own ways to express their love to their friends.

Published: 02nd August 2020 07:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2020 07:34 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor (File Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Just load the snack trays, guys! Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor on Sunday recommended few fun movies that are in for a perfect watch on Friendship Day.

The day is the right time to rekindle the bond with our 'partners in crime' and so are many Bollywood celebrities choosing their own ways to express their love to their friends.

Kapoor took to his Instagram stories and shared a retro-style video montage that had posters of many Bollywood movies, which are widely appreciated for defining the theme of friendship.

"#ArjunKapoor recommends Friendship Day special," he wrote, as the 35-year-old actor suggested movies, starting from '3 idiots' to 'Sholay' to 'Dil Chahta Hai' to 'Rang De Basanti' to 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara' and to 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani'.

Earlier in the day, scores of Bollywood celebrities, including Kajol, Paresh Rawal, Shilpa Shetty, Shraddha Kapoor, and others recalled fond memories with their friends on social media to mark the occasion.

Actor Kartik Aaryan also shared the song 'Tera Yaar Hoon Main' from his movie 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety' and marked it as "Friendship Anthem" on his Instagram post.

While 'Raazi' actor Vicky Kaushal also shared a throwback picture with his batchmates to celebrate the Friendship Day.

He posted a monochrome collage picture with his batchmates from Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Technology on Instagram. 2005 batch, as cited in his captions.

Celebrated on the first Sunday of August every year, the day is perfect to stir that settled friendship one more time.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Arjun Kapoor Friendship Day
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
India’s low virus deaths due to location?
For representational purposes
Younger kids can spread Covid-19 just like adults
Image for representation
Coronavirus triggering suicidal thoughts: Experts
Clint Mathew and Jossey Antony (Photo | Express)
Girl falls for movie hero, a blind teacher, & they marry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
Democrats want to destroy USA, they are sick: Donald Trump
Till Thursday Manipur had reported 2,505 COVID-19 cases (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Youth Congress members protest against 'Bhabhi ji Papad' and rising COVID19 cases
Gallery
Juventus crashed to their second consecutive defeat as the Serie A champions finished their season with a 3-1 home loss against Roma on Saturday, days before their Champions League campaign resumes. However, they lifted the league trophy as the game was inconsequential in the big picture. IN PIC: Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo, right, and goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon hold the Serie A trophy. (Photo | AP)
Best pictures as Cristiano Ronaldo lifts first Serie A with Juventus 
Muslims worldwide marked the start of the Eid al-Adha holiday amid a global pandemic that has impacted nearly every aspect of this year's pilgrimage and celebrations. IN PIC: A young woman prays during Eid al-Adha prayers at the historical Badshahi Mosque in Lahore, Pakistan. (Photo | AP)
Eid 2020 in pics: From Hagia Sophia to Jama Masjid, Muslim worshippers use masks, keep distance while offering Eid al-Adha prayers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp