STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

'Got the day right this time': Sara Ali Khan channels her Sunday mood in poolside picture

Sara took to Instagram, where she shared a picture of herself dressed in a bright orange sports bra and shorts. She is seen doing the tree yoga pose by the swimming pool.

Published: 02nd August 2020 07:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2020 07:08 PM   |  A+A-

Sara Ali Khan

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan (Photo | Sara Ali Khan Instagram)

By ANI

MUMBAI: Channeling her Sunday mood, actor Sara Ali Khan treated her fans to a stunning picture in a yoga pose as she stood by the swimming pool.

The 'Kedarnath' actor put out a post on Instagram wherein she flaunts her toned physique. In the picture, Sara is seen sporting red shorts and matching crop top while she concentrates in a yoga pose. The 'Simmba' star is seen standing by her pool in the garden as is evident from the lush green trees loaded with flowers, and other plants.

Sara captioned the picture: "Happy Sunday#sundayfunday #sunnyday #sunnysunday. If only peace, serenity and green truly made you wiser.. but at least I got the day right. this time..."

With the post hitting Instagram, more than 3 lakh followers including Huma Qureshi liked the post.

Of late, the actor has been quite active on social media and has been updating fans on her activities by posting pictures and videos.

Earlier, Sara participated in the 'Women Supporting Women' challenge by sharing a monochrome picture of herself.

The 'Women Supporting Women' challenge is trending on Instagram with several female users taking up the challenge and further nominating women in their circle for the same.

A plethora of Hollywood celebrities such as Hilary Duff, Zoe Saldana, and former NBA player Kobe Bryant's wife Vanessa Bryant have also participated in the challenge.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sara Ali Khan swimming pool
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
India’s low virus deaths due to location?
For representational purposes
Younger kids can spread Covid-19 just like adults
Image for representation
Coronavirus triggering suicidal thoughts: Experts
Clint Mathew and Jossey Antony (Photo | Express)
Girl falls for movie hero, a blind teacher, & they marry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
Democrats want to destroy USA, they are sick: Donald Trump
Till Thursday Manipur had reported 2,505 COVID-19 cases (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Youth Congress members protest against 'Bhabhi ji Papad' and rising COVID19 cases
Gallery
Juventus crashed to their second consecutive defeat as the Serie A champions finished their season with a 3-1 home loss against Roma on Saturday, days before their Champions League campaign resumes. However, they lifted the league trophy as the game was inconsequential in the big picture. IN PIC: Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo, right, and goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon hold the Serie A trophy. (Photo | AP)
Best pictures as Cristiano Ronaldo lifts first Serie A with Juventus 
Muslims worldwide marked the start of the Eid al-Adha holiday amid a global pandemic that has impacted nearly every aspect of this year's pilgrimage and celebrations. IN PIC: A young woman prays during Eid al-Adha prayers at the historical Badshahi Mosque in Lahore, Pakistan. (Photo | AP)
Eid 2020 in pics: From Hagia Sophia to Jama Masjid, Muslim worshippers use masks, keep distance while offering Eid al-Adha prayers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp