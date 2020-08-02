STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Mumbai Police is efficient to investigate Sushant death case, says Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

A senior NCP leader said that the central government should not encroach the rights of the state government by handing over a very important case to CBI.

Published: 02nd August 2020 01:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2020 01:00 AM   |  A+A-

Late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput

Late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput (Photo | PTI)

By Sudhir Suryawanshi
Express News Service

MUMBAI: Despite strong demand from BJP to hand over the Sushant Singh Rajput death case to the Central Bureau of Investigation, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has reiterated that the Mumbai police are efficient to investigate the case.

Maharashtra Parliamentary Affair minister Anil Parab said that the Mumbai police are investigating the case at the right direction. “There are many people particularly on various television channels claiming that they have this and that proof in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput case? I personally urge them to come forward and submit the details to the police. If they will don't come forward, we have got these people statements and the police will call them and try to seek details,” said Parab.

He said that Mumbai police are compared with the Scotland police so it will be unfair to run an anti-Mumbai police campaign on social media and show distrust over them. “We have to give them sufficient time to probe the case.”

A senior NCP leader said that the central government should not encroach the rights of the state government by handing over a very important case to CBI. “Earlier the Elgar Parished case was probed by the Maharashtra police but immediately after the change of guard in the state, this case was given to National Intelligence Agency (NIA). In Palghar case also, the same demand was raised. We condemn this type of functioning that will undermine the importance of the state in the federal structure. We cannot give every case to CBI and NIA or any central agency just because it is a non-BJP government in Maharashtra. Everyone has to follow the law of the land,” he said and added that Mumbai police has cracked several international level cases in the past.

Sources in Mumbai police said they informed the Bihar police that if they continue to interfere, then they will not be allowed and actions will be also taken against them. “The Sushant Singh Rajput case is in the Supreme Court. Let the court decide who should probe the case, whether it is Bihar police or Mumbai police, or it should be handed over to the CBI. We should wait for the final judgment of the court,” said a senior police officer.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sushant death Sushant death probe
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
India’s low virus deaths due to location?
For representational purposes
Younger kids can spread Covid-19 just like adults
Image for representation
Coronavirus triggering suicidal thoughts: Experts
Clint Mathew and Jossey Antony (Photo | Express)
Girl falls for movie hero, a blind teacher, & they marry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
Democrats want to destroy USA, they are sick: Donald Trump
Till Thursday Manipur had reported 2,505 COVID-19 cases (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Youth Congress members protest against 'Bhabhi ji Papad' and rising COVID19 cases
Gallery
Juventus crashed to their second consecutive defeat as the Serie A champions finished their season with a 3-1 home loss against Roma on Saturday, days before their Champions League campaign resumes. However, they lifted the league trophy as the game was inconsequential in the big picture. IN PIC: Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo, right, and goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon hold the Serie A trophy. (Photo | AP)
Best pictures as Cristiano Ronaldo lifts first Serie A with Juventus 
Muslims worldwide marked the start of the Eid al-Adha holiday amid a global pandemic that has impacted nearly every aspect of this year's pilgrimage and celebrations. IN PIC: A young woman prays during Eid al-Adha prayers at the historical Badshahi Mosque in Lahore, Pakistan. (Photo | AP)
Eid 2020 in pics: From Hagia Sophia to Jama Masjid, Muslim worshippers use masks, keep distance while offering Eid al-Adha prayers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp