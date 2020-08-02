Mumbai Police is efficient to investigate Sushant death case, says Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

Sudhir Suryawanshi By

Express News Service

MUMBAI: Despite strong demand from BJP to hand over the Sushant Singh Rajput death case to the Central Bureau of Investigation, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has reiterated that the Mumbai police are efficient to investigate the case.

Maharashtra Parliamentary Affair minister Anil Parab said that the Mumbai police are investigating the case at the right direction. “There are many people particularly on various television channels claiming that they have this and that proof in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput case? I personally urge them to come forward and submit the details to the police. If they will don't come forward, we have got these people statements and the police will call them and try to seek details,” said Parab.

He said that Mumbai police are compared with the Scotland police so it will be unfair to run an anti-Mumbai police campaign on social media and show distrust over them. “We have to give them sufficient time to probe the case.”

A senior NCP leader said that the central government should not encroach the rights of the state government by handing over a very important case to CBI. “Earlier the Elgar Parished case was probed by the Maharashtra police but immediately after the change of guard in the state, this case was given to National Intelligence Agency (NIA). In Palghar case also, the same demand was raised. We condemn this type of functioning that will undermine the importance of the state in the federal structure. We cannot give every case to CBI and NIA or any central agency just because it is a non-BJP government in Maharashtra. Everyone has to follow the law of the land,” he said and added that Mumbai police has cracked several international level cases in the past.

Sources in Mumbai police said they informed the Bihar police that if they continue to interfere, then they will not be allowed and actions will be also taken against them. “The Sushant Singh Rajput case is in the Supreme Court. Let the court decide who should probe the case, whether it is Bihar police or Mumbai police, or it should be handed over to the CBI. We should wait for the final judgment of the court,” said a senior police officer.