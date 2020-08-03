STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Stress due to Disha death link could have driven Sushant to suicide: Mumbai Police chief

Mumbai Police commissioner Parambir Singh said Sushant Singh Rajput’s sisters, brother-in-law, and father did not raise any objection on the actor's death in their statements.

Published: 03rd August 2020 04:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2020 05:10 PM

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput (L) and Mumbai Commissioner of Police Param Bir Singh (R)

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: City police commissioner Parambir Singh on Monday said Sushant Singh Rajput was undergoing the psychiatric treatment and he was under the stress after his name was linked to the death of his ex-manager Disha Salian. This could be the reason behind his unnatural death, Singh said.

Singh said Sushant Singh Rajput’s sisters, brother-in-law, and father did not raise any objection on the actor's death in their statements to Mumbai Police. "We have received the documents and medical paper which said that the actor was undergoing the psychiatric treatment and he was under the stress after his name was linked to the death of his ex-manager Disha Salian,” Singh said.

Rajput's mobile and laptop data revealed that he checked the media reports related to him and Disha in media. Disha died 5 days before Sushant on June 8, and a case of accidental death was registered.

The top cop said they were checking under such law the Bihar Police are investigating the Sushant Singh Rajput's case in Mumbai. “As per the law, if the offence has happened in Mumbai, then the investigation comes under the jurisdiction of Mumbai Police only. If there is an FIR registered in Bihar, then that can be transferred to Mumbai. We are seeking legal opinion on Bihar Police action and if they can probe a case at a place other than their area,” the commissioner said, adding Mumbai Police is probing this case in a very professional manner.

Singh further said the cops did not find any major transactions from his bank account.

He explained that suicidal or unnatural deaths are concluded as an accidental deaths if there are no suspects.

Commenting on the stamping of 'home quarantine' on Bihar IPS officer's hand, Singh said that it was done by the BMC.

