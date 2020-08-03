Vicky Kaushal treats fans with striking mirror selfie as he tries to be 'lean'

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Bollywood's handsome hunk Vicky Kaushal treated his fans with a striking post-workout mirror selfie in the early hours of Monday.

The 'Masaan' actor took to Instagram to share a little blurry monochrome picture of himself where he is seen posing shirtless in front of the mirror.

The 32-year-old actor said that he was exercising to make his body "lean". "Keen to be lean at Raat ke paune teen," he wrote.

Fans of the 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' actor showered the picture with love.