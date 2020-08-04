STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Theatre doyen Ebrahim Alkazi dies at 94, PM Modi expresses condelences

Alkazi mentored generations of actors, including Naseeruddin Shah and Om Puri.

Published: 04th August 2020 07:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2020 07:41 PM   |  A+A-

Ebrahim Alkazi (Photo | National School of Drama)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Theatre doyen and legendary teacher Ebrahim Alkazi died on Tuesday afternoon after suffering a heart attack, his son said.

He was 94.

Alkazi, who was the longest-serving director of the National School of Drama, produced plays such as "Girish Karnad's "Tughlaq" and Dharamvir Bharati's "Andha Yug".

He mentored generations of actors, including Naseeruddin Shah and Om Puri.

"Dad died this evening at 2.45 pm after a massive heart attack. He was admitted to the Escorts hospital the day before yesterday," his son Feisal Alkazi told PTI.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences for the death Alkazi and said he will be remembered for his efforts to make theatre more popular and accessible across India.

"His contributions to the world of art and culture are noteworthy. Shri Ebrahim Alkazi will be remembered for his efforts to make theatre more popular and accessible across India," the prime minister tweeted.

"Saddened by his demise. My thoughts are with his family and friends. May his soul rest in peace," Modi said.

