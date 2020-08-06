STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CBI contacts Bihar Police as it finalises FIR in Sushant death case: Officials

Sources said the agency needed some more information from Bihar Police before proceeding with the registration of the FIR.

Late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The CBI has got in touch with Bihar Police as it finalises an FIR in a case related to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, officials said Thursday.

"After getting the notification from the government, CBI is in the process of registration of the case. We are also in touch with Bihar Police. The FIR will be uploaded soon," said an official.

Rajput, aged 34, was found hanging from the ceiling of his apartment in suburban Bandra in Mumbai on June 14 and since then Mumbai police has been probing the case keeping in mind various angles.

Bihar Police also swung into action following a complaint by Krishna Kishore Singh, the 77-year-old father of Rajput, and a resident of Patna.

Patna Police had registered an FIR under IPC sections related to alleged criminal conspiracy, cheating and abetment to suicide among others on the complaint.

The case will be probed by the Special Investigation team under Superintendent of Police Nupur Prasad and will be supervised by DIG Gagandeep Gambhir and Joint Director Manoj Shashidhar, both senior IPS officers from Gujarat cadre, they said.

It has been handed to the CBI on a reference from the Bihar government which has been forwarded to the agency by the central government.

A state government cannot give a case to the CBI.

It is routed through Department of Personnel and Training, the nodal ministry for the CBI.

The agency has acted in swiftly on a reference from Bihar government, home state of Rajput, where the deceased actor's family had lodged an FIR against his friend Rhea Chakraborty, they said.

Seeing anguish in Bihar, which goes to assembly polls later this year, over the death of Rajput, the state referred the matter to the CBI even as Mumbai police is probing the main case related to alleged suicide of the actor.

Maharashtra government has raised objection to the move as Bihar does not have jurisdiction to start probe in a different state.

Mumbai police had registered an accidental death report and an investigation is underway in the case.

Till now, the Mumbai police has recorded statements of 56 people, including Rajput's sisters, Chakraborty and some other film personalities like Aditya Chopra, Mahesh Bhatt and Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

