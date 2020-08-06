STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
WATCH | Akshay Kumar, Lara Dutta and 'BellBottom' team head to UK for shoot

Akshay and his co-stars will shoot for the first international schedule of the upcoming film "BellBottom" in Glasgow, Scotland, amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Published: 06th August 2020 05:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2020 05:14 PM   |  A+A-

Cast of 'Bellbottom'

Cast of 'Bellbottom' (Photo | Twitter)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Akshay Kumar, Lara Dutta, Huma Qureshi and Adil Hussain, were clicked at Mumbai Airport on Thursday, on way to board a charter flight to the UK on Thursday.

The Bollywood superstar was accompanied by wife Twinkle Khanna and children, Aarav and Nitara. Lara was spotted along with her husband Mahesh Bhupathi and daughter Saira. All of them followed proper safety precautions, wearing masks and face shields. Akshay and Huma even posed for the paparazzi in gear.

Actress Vaani Kapoor also plays a pivotal role in the film.

Soon after boarding the flight, Adil took to Twitter and shared a selfie. "Taking off for Glasgow, #Scotland Now @CreativeScots@alangemmell to shoot. First Film Shoot during Covid19 #LockDown after four months," he wrote.

In the image, he is seen sporting a mask with the "BellBottom" logo on it.

Inspired by true events, the film is set in the 1980s, and the story is about one of India's forgotten heroes. Director Ranjit M. Tewari will helm the project.

