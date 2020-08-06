WATCH | Akshay Kumar, Lara Dutta and 'BellBottom' team head to UK for shoot
Akshay and his co-stars will shoot for the first international schedule of the upcoming film "BellBottom" in Glasgow, Scotland, amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Published: 06th August 2020 05:14 PM | Last Updated: 06th August 2020 05:14 PM | A+A A-
MUMBAI: Akshay Kumar, Lara Dutta, Huma Qureshi and Adil Hussain, were clicked at Mumbai Airport on Thursday, on way to board a charter flight to the UK on Thursday.
Akshay and his co-stars will shoot for the first international schedule of the upcoming film "BellBottom" in Glasgow, Scotland, amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The Bollywood superstar was accompanied by wife Twinkle Khanna and children, Aarav and Nitara. Lara was spotted along with her husband Mahesh Bhupathi and daughter Saira. All of them followed proper safety precautions, wearing masks and face shields. Akshay and Huma even posed for the paparazzi in gear.
Actress Vaani Kapoor also plays a pivotal role in the film.
Soon after boarding the flight, Adil took to Twitter and shared a selfie. "Taking off for Glasgow, #Scotland Now @CreativeScots@alangemmell to shoot. First Film Shoot during Covid19 #LockDown after four months," he wrote.
Taking off for Glasgow, #Scotland Now @CreativeScots @alangemmell— Adil hussain (@_AdilHussain) August 6, 2020
to shoot. First Film Shoot during Covid19 #LockDown after Four months pic.twitter.com/Ru0oSzHBuO
In the image, he is seen sporting a mask with the "BellBottom" logo on it.
Happy to see her back in action as there was no point taking a sabbatical from acting when you are good at it. Recently seen in a web series which was well received- she now plays the role of Indira Gandhi in this new film called #Bellbottom . There is also news that she was offered hollywood film Matrix 4 which eventually went to #priyankachopra eventually. Welcome back #laradutta #viralbhayani @viralbhayani
Inspired by true events, the film is set in the 1980s, and the story is about one of India's forgotten heroes. Director Ranjit M. Tewari will helm the project.