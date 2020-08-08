Ankita Lokhande posts pic of Sushant Singh Rajput's mother: Believe you both are together

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actress Ankita Lokhande has shared a picture of the late Usha Singh, mother of her ex-boyfriend, late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, saying that she believes mother and son are together now.

In the latest Instagram picture Ankita that has posted, she is seen holding a photo frame with the image of Sushant's mother in it.

"Believe you both are together," Ankita captioned the picture.

Believe you are together! pic.twitter.com/p9dPnjDp4U — Ankita lokhande (@anky1912) August 7, 2020

Sushant's niece Mallika Singh wrote in the comment section: "He always missed nani ji so much. I believe so too"

The late actor's sister Shweta Singh Kirti wrote: "Yes they are... Luv u baby... stay strong.... we hav to fight till we find justice."

On August 5, Ankita expressed her happiness about the Centre agreeing to a CBI inquiry into the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. "The moment we've waited for has finally arrived," Ankita had tweeted.

As a caption, she had added: "Gratitude".