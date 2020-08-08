STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Sushant Singh Rajput death: CBI has collected case diary from Bihar police, say officials

According to the procedure, the documents were handed over to investigating officer ASP Anil Kumar Yadav, they said.

Published: 08th August 2020 12:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2020 12:04 AM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput

Late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The CBI has collected the case diary and related documents from the Bihar police in connection with the alleged suicide of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, officials said on Friday.

According to the procedure, the documents were handed over to investigating officer ASP Anil Kumar Yadav, they said.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) took over the probe in the matter on Thursday, based on a Patna police FIR related to alleged criminal conspiracy and abetment to suicide against actor Rhea Chakraborty, the rumoured girlfriend of Rajput, the officials said.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT), which probed the case against fugitive liquor baron Vijay Mallya and the AgustaWestland VVIP chopper case, has been entrusted with the sensitive case by CBI Director RK Shukla, they added.

ALSO READ | Sushant death case: Centre moves SC to make it party to Rhea Chakraborty's probe transfer plea

The progress of the team under Superintendent of Police Nupur Prasad will be supervised by Deputy Inspector General Gagandeep Gambhir and Joint Director Manoj Shashidhar, both senior IPS officers of the Gujarat cadre, the officials said.

Sources said the case will be monitored at the top level in the agency on a daily basis.

While the Mumbai police had registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) into Rajput's death, the Patna police had registered a case on a complaint from the actor's father, K K Singh, against Chakraborty, her family members Indrajit Chakraborty, Sandhya Chakraborty and Showik Chakraborty, besides Samuel Miranda and Shruti Modi.

The Patna police had filed the FIR under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections related to criminal conspiracy, abetment to suicide, wrongful confinement, criminal breach of trust, theft and criminal intimidation, which was forwarded to the Centre for a CBI probe in the matter.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
CBI Bihar police Sushant Singh Rajput
India Matters
About 200 battery charging points will be setup by the government for users to have easy access (File photo )
Delhi government to give cash incentive for electric vehicles 
Sri Lankan underworld kingpin Angoda Lokka
Sri Lankan gangster Angoda Lokka had plastic surgery in Coimbatore
Union Higher Education secretary Amit Khare (photo| YouTube Screengrab)
TNIE Expressions with Amit Khare: National Education Policy will usher in a 'new Bharat'
For representational purposes.
Increasing cybercrime: UN reports 350 per cent rise in phishing websites during pandemic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala: 17 dead, 80 feared trapped under debris after massive landslide in Munnar
An artisan makes Ganesh idols in a workshop at Gollapudi near Vijayawada on Saturday | P Ravindra Babu
Good News: Despite lockdown, Ganesha idol sales unaffected in Karnataka
Gallery
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp