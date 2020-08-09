STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bigg Boss 2020: Salman Khan shoots for promo in Panvel

Published: 09th August 2020 03:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2020 03:43 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Salman Khan

Bollywood actor Salman Khan (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Superstar Salman Khan is all set to come up with the fourteenth season of the controversial reality TV show, Bigg Boss.

Makers on Saturday unveiled the show's first promo, in which we can see host Salman Khan doing farming at his farmhouse in Panvel.

"Lockdown laya normal life me speed breaker. Isliye uga raha hu chawal aur chala raha hu tractor. Par ab scene paltega," Salman said in the teaser video.

The first look has surely left the fans excited.

"Can't wait to see the new season," a user commented.

"Best news of 2020. Eagerly waiting for it," another one wrote.

Reportedly, "Bigg Boss 14" will start from September 27 on Colors TV. It has also been reported that theme of the upcoming season is based on the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

