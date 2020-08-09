'Perform and don't perish': Delhi-based agency generates funds for performance industry workers

Neha Kirpal By

Express News Service

Are live events dead? The faces and voices that entertained thousands are fading because the industry is bleeding jobs. Performance itself is in quarantine. New Delhi-based boutique talent and brand agency, Spectal Management, has decided to fight back.

The answer is Together For Tomorrow (TFT), an initiative to generate public awareness and funds for performance industry workers. The initiative has partnered with heavy hitters such as Universal Music-backed non-film platform VYRL Originals and OML. The beneficiaries are daily wagers and freelancers — the tentwallahs, loaders, sound-and-light technicians, and engineers who have been out of work for close to four months.

Industry insiders predict that no events are likely to see the light of the day, or the night, for another six to nine months. "These people don’t have jobs or funds to meet even basic needs. This sector could collapse since they are looking for alternate methods of survival," says Spectal Management founder Himanshu Chowdhry.

Funds raised through TFT will be collected and disbursed through the Anahad Foundation, which is engaged in preserving and empowering folk music and musicians nationwide. TFT grants will cover individuals whose livelihood is the events and performance industry.

Unlike many other organisations, the chance of embezzlement here are virtually nil. A panel comprising industry stalwarts and stakeholders will vet all applicants and oversee the disbursement of money, however nominal; something is better than nothing.

The panellists include sound engineer Fali Damania, Mixtape founder Naveen Deshpande, SNL Pro founder Manish Mavani and OML’s Supreet Kaur, Kalidas Shenoy and Dharam Saraviya. Shenoy says they will give a fixed sum to all qualified applicants. “This nominal amount will cover a part of their monthly expenses such as utility bills, groceries and medicines.”

The campaign has received a warm response from the music industry, too. College festivals, which have proactively pushed the campaign, have raised about Rs 3.5 lakh out of the total target of Rs 10 lakh. "Artists, bloggers and industry professionals are the contributors, either through donations or awareness campaigns," says Chowdhry. Several bands and musicians have devoted their energies to further the cause.

Bengaluru-based folk/fusion band Swarathma, which has a new single out, has offered to donate a month’s streaming revenue. Recently, Spectal Management collaborated with RetroFUTURE, a 360 degree VR Livestream, which featured the likes of electronic music producer Nucleya, singer-songwriter Ritviz and producer Anish Sood. A part of the ticket revenue will go to unemployed workers. Over 70 artists, including composer Guru Randhawa, rapper Badshah, musical trio Shankar Ehsaan Loy and playback singer Benny Dayal, are involved. Unlike in the West, where the creative arts sector has received funds and grants by their governments, the Indian events industry, unfortunately, has received little help so far.

The Events and Entertainment Management Association (EEMA) has petitioned the government to aid India’s 60 million industry professionals. Performance anxiety could soon get proper medication.

To chart the progress of the campaign as well as to donate, please visit: bit.ly/TFT_India