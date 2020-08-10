STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

'Dil Chahta Hai' turns 19, Farhan Akhtar gets nostalgic

Farhan took to Twitter and shared images of some of the most memorable dialogues from "Dil Chahta Hai".

Published: 10th August 2020 04:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2020 04:24 PM   |  A+A-

A still from 'Dil Chahta Hai'.

A still from 'Dil Chahta Hai'.

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar on Monday celebrated 19 years of his hit directorial debut "Dil Chahta Hai" and thanked the audiences for showering the film with love for all these years.

Regarded as one of the benchmark Bollywood films on friendships, "Dil Chahta Hai" featured Aamir Khan, Akshaye Khanna and Saif Ali Khan as three friends who share a deep bond, but have different approaches towards love and life The film, released in 2001, went on to win a National Award and attained cult status, with the characters of Akash, Sameer and Sid resonating with the urban audiences.

Farhan took to Twitter and shared images of some of the most memorable dialogues from "Dil Chahta Hai".

In a refrence to the much-loved sequence from the film where Aamir, Akshaye and Saif talk about their future, sitting at Chapora Fort in Goa, Farhan wrote on Twitter, "Thank you from the bottom of my heart, for the love you continue to show it."

"To my amazing cast and crew, wherever you are, see you at Chapora Fort!! Jahaaz aur bhi bada ho gaya hai!" he added.

Also starring Preity Zinta, Dimple Kapadia and Sonali Kulkarni, the film is credited for altering the grammar of male-friendship on-screen and rooting it in real, urban setting sans any larger-than-life backdrop.

Sonali said Dil Chahta Hai was a career milestone for her.

"Thank you for this amazing landmark in Indian cinema as well as my career. May you make a comeback in direction soon #19YearsOfDilChahtaHai," she posted.

The actor had earlier appeared in films like "Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya" and "Mission Kashmir" before "Dil Chahta Hai", Ritesh Sidhwani, who produced the film along with Farhan under their banner Excel Entertainment, remembered the experience of working on the project as a wild ride.

#DilChahtaHai we could turn back time to 19 years ago. What a wild ride- great memories and friendships that will last 'humesha' (always), he tweeted.

The film went on to have a massive pop culture impact, courtesy its relatable dialogues (penned by Farhan), it's depiction of the aspirations and fallings of the young and the chartbuster soundtrack of Shankar Ehsaan Loy.

Last year, Akshaye had opened up about a possible sequel to "Dil Chahta Hai" and said he keeps telling Farhan that a part two should happen when the three actors are "fifty plus."

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Dil Chahta Hai Farhan Akhtar
India Matters
Air India's Dubai-Kozhikode flight splits into two on Karipur runway. (Photo | PTI)
Kozhikode plane crash: Did ill-fated Air India flight land at speed higher than normal?
Common cold infection may train body to recognise coronavirus: Study
For representational purposes
At least 50% of Tamil Nadu's COVID-19 victims diabetic, single-biggest risk factor
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample for COVID- 19 testing through rapid antigen methodology in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
COVID-19: Ventilators no more first choice, doctors prefer oxygen therapy for critical patients

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mohanamma tested positive for the virus last month, and was admitted to the Kurnool GGH on July 13. 
Diet, meditation help 105-year-old woman from Kurnool beat COVID-19
Kerala landslide Munnar landslide (Photo | Kerala PRD website)
Kerala landslide: Six more bodies pulled out as toll rises to 49, 22 still missing
Gallery
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp