Pooja Bhatt celebrates the journey of 'Sadak 2'

The snaps shared by the 'Daddy' actor showcased a few memorable moments between the actor with Sanjay Dutt, Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapoor and Jisshu Sengupta amid the shoot.

Published: 11th August 2020 07:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2020 07:48 PM   |  A+A-

Pooja Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt and Alia Bhatt

Pooja Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt and Alia Bhatt from Sadak 2

By ANI

MUMBAI: Celebrating the journey and process of the making of 'Sadak 2', actor Pooja Bhatt on Tuesday summarised her journey throughout the film and reminisced about her memories by sharing a series of monochromatic pictures.

"Since the journey is the destination, here's celebrating the journey and process of Sadak 2", wrote the 48-year-old actor as she put out a trail of monochromatic pictures and shared some behind the scenes (BTS) from the film with the ensembled-star cast on Instagram.

The snaps shared by the 'Dil Hai Ki Maanta Nahi' actor showcased a few memorable moments between the actor with Sanjay Dutt, Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapoor and Jisshu Sengupta amid the shoot.

"Once a film releases it belongs to everyone to do with it as they please. But the process.. oh that magical process, is something that only the ones who had the privilege of experiencing can call their own. We are nothing but memories. These here, are a mere handful of those," added Pooja as she continued the note.

The pictures also feature Mahesh Bhatt directing the star cast, and the monochrome pictures also did capture some candid moments between the stars on the sets of 'Sadak 2'.

'Sadak 2' marks filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt's comeback as a director after 21 years, the movie is the sequel to the 1991 romantic thriller 'Sadak'. Apart from Pooja, the movie also features Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjay Dutt and Alia Bhatt in pivotal roles. The film is slated for a direct-to-digital release on Disney+Hotstar on August 28.

