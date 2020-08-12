STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Maanayata requests Sanjay Dutt's fans to not fall prey to unwarranted rumours

The 61-year-old actor was admitted to Lilavati Hospital over the weekend after complaining of breathlessness.

Published: 12th August 2020 02:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2020 02:33 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt with wife Maanayata Dutt. (File | PTI)

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt with wife Maanayata Dutt. (File | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: A day after actor Sanjay Dutt announced a break from films for medical treatment, his wife, producer Maanayata Dutt said the Bollywood star is a "fighter" who has always emerged winner amid adverse conditions, while urging fans to not fall prey to speculations.

The 61-year-old actor was admitted to Lilavati Hospital over the weekend after complaining of breathlessness.

He was discharged from the medical facility on August 10, and put a statement on Tuesday announcing he would be taking a "short break" from professional commitments to focus on medical treatment.

Sanjay Dutt also requested well-wishers to not speculate about his health amid rumours that he has been diagnosed with lung cancer.

In a statement to PTI on Wednesday, Maanayata Dutt thanked people for their well wishes for her husband's speedy recovery.

"We need all the strength and prayers to overcome this phase. There is a lot that the family has gone through in the past years but I am confident, this too shall pass," she said.

The producer, however, appealed to the people to refrain from speculations.

"However, it is my heartfelt request to Sanju's fans to not fall prey to speculations and unwarranted rumours, but to just help us with their ongoing love, warmth and support.

"Sanju has always been a fighter, and so has our family. God has yet again chosen to test us to overcome the challenges ahead," she said.

"All we seek is your prayers and blessings, and we know we will emerge as winners on the other side, as we always have. Let us use this opportunity to spread light and positivity," Maanayata added.

Sanjay Dutt is the eldest child of late Bollywood stars Nargis and Sunil Dutt. He has two sisters -- Priya Dutt and Namrata Dutt. He has two children, a son and a daughter, with Maanayata Dutt. He also has a daughter Trishala Dutt from his first marriage to Richa Sharma. She died of brain tumour in 1996.

Sanjay Dutt's producer friend Rahul Mittra also asked fans and media to exercise restraint.

"This is all speculation, the reports have not come out yet. It is not confirmed whether it is there or not. At the moment, there is no confirmation about his illness and details about it. He has got his tests done.

"I request everyone to exercise constraint...He has been a fighter and always will be. He has been interacting with his fans and well wishers both before going to hospital and after getting discharged. We should wait for his statement rather than speculating and wish him all the best," Mittra told PTI when contacted.

On the work front, Sanjay Dutt has three films up for release on digital platforms.

While "Sadak 2" and "Bhuj: The Pride of India", will premiere on Disney+Hotstar, action-thriller "Torbaaz" will stream on Netflix.

He will also star in the second installment of "KGF" and "Shamshera", alongside Ranbir Kapoor.

In 2019, the actor had featured in three movies -- Ashutosh Gowariker's period drama "Panipat", Karan Johar-produced "Kalank" and political drama "Prassthanam".

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Maanayata Dutt Sanjay Dutt
India Matters
Vaccine against the coronavirus disease, developed by Russia's Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology. (Photo | AFP)
Amid arrival of Sputnik V, expert panel asks states not to procure COVID-19 vaccine separately
Joe Biden (left) and Kamala Harris (right) (File Photo | AP)
Kamala Harris: The girl who strolled on Chennai's Elliot's beach may soon be US VP
Representational Image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Thiruvananthapuram prison on high alert after 59 inmates test positive for COVID-19
Mary, who is a daily wager, hid a Rs 100 note in a food packet collected by Kudumbasree for the flood- and COVID-hit distressed people of Chellanam. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala daily wager's Rs 100-note in food packet for flood-hit Chellanam wins plaudits

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Businessman Shrinivas Gupta, two daughter with Madhavi’s statue.
Late wife of Karnataka man comes to life as statue for house-warming ceremony
Search operations in progress at the Pettimudi landslide site near Rajamala on Monday | Express
Kerala landslide: Rescue workers retrieve three more bodies, toll climbs to 55
Gallery
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp