Cried my eyes out: Hrithik praises 'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl' team

The 'War' actor shared his reaction to the movie on Twitter, that got released yesterday (August 13) in the video streaming platform Netflix.

Published: 13th August 2020 12:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2020 12:05 PM   |  A+A-

Janhvi Kapoor in and as 'Gunjan Saxena'

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Actor Hrithik Roshan appreciated the movie 'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl' on Wednesday and praised the entire cast for their "outstanding" work.

The 46-year-old actor noted: "cried my eyes out and laughed out loud" after watching the newly released movie - a story of the Dharma Productions, based on the first Indian Air Force woman pilot -- Gunjan Saxena -- who was part of the 1999 Kargil conflict. Actor Janhvi Kapoor has essayed the role of Saxena in the movie.

Hrithik complimented and took a bow at the entire team of the movie for its "outstanding" execution.

The movie, upon its release, drew mixed reactions from the movie enthusiasts, with some appreciating the movie for the deliverance, while some disappointed with the outcome.

Gunjan Saxena, who is one of the first female pilots to fly in combat, played an important role in rescuing injured soldiers during the Kargil War in 1999 and was awarded the gallantry Shaurya Vir Award for displaying courage during the war.

The 'Dhadak' actor, Kapoor played the pivotal role, and she is supported by Pankaj Tripathi, who essayed the role of her father in the flick.

Directed by Sharan Sharma, 'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl' also stars Vineet Kumar Singh, Angad Bedi, and Manav Vij in pivotal roles.

