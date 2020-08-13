STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Shatrughan Sinha wishes speedy recovery to Sanjay Dutt

On August 11, the 'Kalank' actor, Dutt, shared on Twitter about taking the small break for medical purposes.

Published: 13th August 2020 03:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2020 03:22 PM   |  A+A-

Shatrughan Sinha

Shatrughan Sinha (File | EPS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Actor turned politician Shatrughan Sinha on Thursday wished for a "smooth and fast" recovery to Sanjay Dutt, who earlier made an announcement of taking a short break from work for his medical treatment.

On August 11, the 'Kalank' actor, Dutt, shared on Twitter about taking the small break for medical purposes. The announcement came after Dutt was admitted to Mumbai's Lilavati hospital, on August 8, after complaining of breathlessness. However, he was discharged from the hospital on Monday.

Following the news, Sinha extended recovery wishes to the 61-year old star. He also shared two throwback pictures with the 'Rocky' actor.

"He is the worthy son of nation's favourite, actor, parliamentarian, social and political activist, a true nationalist, late and great #SunilDutt. Hope, wish and pray Sanju for your smooth and fast recovery. God Bless! Love and profound regards to the family," the 'Naseeb' actor tweeted.

While yesterday (August 12), Dutt's wife Maanayata Dutt has released a statement extending her thanks to everyone for the scores of well-wishes on social media for Dutt's speedy recovery.

"We need all the strength and prayers to overcome this phase. There is a lot that the family has gone through in the past years but I am confident, this too shall pass," read her statement.

In addition to this, she also made a heartfelt request to his legion of fans to "not fall prey to speculations and unwarranted rumours, but to just help us with their ongoing love, warmth, and support."

On August 8, the 'Munnabhai MBBS' actor, soon after hospitalisation issued a statement on Twitter assuring his followers that he is "doing well" and his reports for COVID-19 were negative.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Shatrughan Sinha Sanjay Dutt
India Matters
Karnataka Tourism minister CT Ravi (Photo | EPS)
Will recover losses from rioters like UP did, says Karnataka minister
Joe Biden (left) and Kamala Harris (right) (File Photo | AP)
Kamala Harris: The girl who strolled on Chennai's Elliot's beach may soon be US VP
Vaccine against the coronavirus disease, developed by Russia's Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology. (Photo | AFP)
Amid arrival of Sputnik V, expert panel asks states not to procure COVID-19 vaccine separately
Representational Image. (Photo | AFP)
Use of smartphones for productivity increases 120 per cent

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Democratic Vice President candidate Kamala Harris (Photo | AP)
Kamala Harris says US experiencing 'moral reckoning' with racism
Businessman Shrinivas Gupta, two daughter with Madhavi’s statue.
Late wife of Karnataka man comes to life as statue for house-warming ceremony
Gallery
Erstwhile Soviet Russia left behind an enormous footprint in the field of astronomy and space travel. Laika, Sputnik and Yuri Gagarin are among the country's several achievements in the field. With President Putin claiming to have developed the world's fi
Russia did it first: Sans space and vaccine, best inventions by Russians to know about
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp