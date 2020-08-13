Shatrughan Sinha wishes speedy recovery to Sanjay Dutt

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Actor turned politician Shatrughan Sinha on Thursday wished for a "smooth and fast" recovery to Sanjay Dutt, who earlier made an announcement of taking a short break from work for his medical treatment.

On August 11, the 'Kalank' actor, Dutt, shared on Twitter about taking the small break for medical purposes. The announcement came after Dutt was admitted to Mumbai's Lilavati hospital, on August 8, after complaining of breathlessness. However, he was discharged from the hospital on Monday.

Following the news, Sinha extended recovery wishes to the 61-year old star. He also shared two throwback pictures with the 'Rocky' actor.

"He is the worthy son of nation's favourite, actor, parliamentarian, social and political activist, a true nationalist, late and great #SunilDutt. Hope, wish and pray Sanju for your smooth and fast recovery. God Bless! Love and profound regards to the family," the 'Naseeb' actor tweeted.

While yesterday (August 12), Dutt's wife Maanayata Dutt has released a statement extending her thanks to everyone for the scores of well-wishes on social media for Dutt's speedy recovery.

"We need all the strength and prayers to overcome this phase. There is a lot that the family has gone through in the past years but I am confident, this too shall pass," read her statement.

In addition to this, she also made a heartfelt request to his legion of fans to "not fall prey to speculations and unwarranted rumours, but to just help us with their ongoing love, warmth, and support."

On August 8, the 'Munnabhai MBBS' actor, soon after hospitalisation issued a statement on Twitter assuring his followers that he is "doing well" and his reports for COVID-19 were negative.