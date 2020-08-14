STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ishaan Khatter to star in war-based film 'Pippa'

Bankrolled by Siddharth Roy Kapur and Ronnie Screwvala, the forthcoming flick will be helmed by 'Airlift' director Raja Krishna Menon.

Ishaan Khatter

Ishaan Khatter (Photo | Ishaan Khattar Twitter)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Bollywood actor Ishan Khatter has been roped in to star in a war-based film, titled 'Pippa'. The upcoming movie is based on the book 'The Burning Chaffees' by Balram Singh Mehta.

Bankrolled by Siddharth Roy Kapur and Ronnie Screwvala, the forthcoming flick will be helmed by 'Airlift' director Raja Krishna Menon.

The official details of the movie were shared by film critic Taran Adarsh on Twitter.

"IT'S OFFICIAL... #RonnieScrewvala and #SiddharthRoyKapur join hands for a 1971 war film... Titled #Pippa... Based on the book #TheBurningChaffees by Balram Singh Mehta... #Airlift director Raja Krishna Menon to direct... Stars #IshaanKhatter... Will hit theatres late next year," read the tweet.

However, the other casting of the movie is yet to be officially released. The film is set to hit the theatres next year.

