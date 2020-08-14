STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

WATCH | 'A Suitable Boy' star Rasika Dugal on why she wants to get typecast

One of the first people to jump into the web-series space, Rasika noted that the platform has evolved over the years. 

Published: 14th August 2020 09:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2020 09:38 PM   |  A+A-

Actress Rasika Dugal

Actress Rasika Dugal (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

An actor plying her trade for more than a decade, Rasika Dugal's career is a hotbed of activity. 

Her film, Lootcase, got released recently; her international TV series, A Suitable Boy, is streaming too, and she's at present awaiting the second season of her hit web series', Mirzapur and Delhi Crime

In the latest edition of Time Pass, a series of webinars organised by The New Indian Express group, the actor spoke at length with senior journalist Kaveree Bamzai about her career, her international debut, and her recent avatar as a co-creator of the short film Banana Bread.

One of the first people to jump into the web-series space, Rasika noted that the platform has evolved over the years. 

"It has grown a lot and what I find encouraging is that there's no set formula to the content. We see new faces, and at the same time, those who are established get to benefit too," she said. 

On actors getting typecast, Rasika responded with an unconventional answer, "I wanted to get typecast because every time someone wrote a particular role, I wanted to think of me. Even if two roles are similar, they can be totally different."

The Manto actor shared that she was apprehensive of signing up for Made in Heaven for a role she called, "short, yet emotional". 

"If it wasn't for the reassurances from Alankrita Shrivastava (writer) and the makers, I wouldn't have taken it. I don't find smaller roles exciting anymore. My interest is in helping a character evolve over time, paying attention to the character graph and more," said Rasika, and added that's why she chose Lootcase. "I got it when shooting Delhi Crime Season 1. I wanted something light-hearted as Delhi Crime was an emotionally intensive experience."

The actor called working on her new TV series, A Suitable Boy, a joyous experience. 

"Working with Mira Nair was on my bucket list. We spoke about everything from politics to motherhood to scuba diving. We were all living in the same hotel for three-and-a-half months, and it made me feel like I was living in a hostel," she said and went on to discuss the series. 

"I don't remember a time when society was so polarised. There's a fear of engagement now, and that's only increasing. We are expected to make our stance clear in a few loud words. I know we live in a misogynistic society and social media commentary has been proof of that. I did not take it personally and saw it instead as a social study. But it has become worse."

Rasika has spent lockdown time by collaborating with her husband to come up with a short film called Banana Bread. 

"I didn't really want to write, but I can see the process is time-consuming and demands a lot of patience. Both of us are working on something new now, as a friend who liked Banana Bread showed interest in collaborating with us." 

Rasika does not see herself turning director. "Being a director is to be God as you need to have a sense of everything -- music, rhythm, pacing. I am not sure I am up for it."  

ALSO SEE:

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Rasika Duggal A Suitable Boy Mirzapur Delhi Crime
India Matters
For representational purposes
Trump administration allows certain exemptions in H-1B, L-1 travel ban
File picture of a Kochi Corporation worker spraying disinfectant inside a school in the city Express
Daily Covid cases cross 1,500-mark, Kerala expects September peak
Ayodhya Ram Temple site. (File Photo | AFP)
After Ram Mandir, now Hindus back construction of Ayodhya mosque
Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani (File Photo | PTI)
Reliance likely to acquire TikTok in India for $5 billion

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation during the 74th Independence Day celebrations. (Photo | PTI)
Elections in J&K after completion of delimitation exercise: PM Modi
Independence Day 2020: American singer Mary Millben’s rendition of National Anthem enthral Indians
Gallery
Lionel Messi was supposed to win it alone, the Argentinian charged with somehow masking the failings of an entire club against the most formidable team in Europe. It was a desperate hope, swiftly dashed by a ruthless Bayern Munich side, whose demolition exposed Barcelona's ageing team for what Messi has been saying all along: they are simply not good enough. (Photo | AP)
End of an era! What awaits Lionel Messi's Barcelona as Lisbon humiliation makes downfall complete
Braving coronavirus fear, TNIE lensman Shiba Prasad Sahu has captured the lives of people. and that journey continued even after his encounter with the deadly virus, when he shot with his mobile camera giving us a closer view of what happens in a COVID-19
Take a look at these pictures to get an idea about life inside a COVID ward in Chennai
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp