A ‘pep up’ tribute for frontline workers

After making waves with her single, Kadi Hoon Karke, in the comedy-drama, Virgin Bhanupriya, singer Sheetal Gupta will release a single, Jeet Kar Dikhana Hai on Independence Day; paying tribute to the selfless frontline workers. Presented by Shoot at Site Motion Pictures, the song features 35 artists, including Kailash Kher, Kunal Ganjawala, Mahima Chaudhary, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Usha Uthup, Rituparna Sengupta and others. Known for her baritone voice, Gupta's other songs, including Kaise Matware and Classy Nakhra feature on 70 digital platforms such as Gaana, Jiosaavn, Spotify, etc. Here, Gupta narrates her journey from being a music lover to becoming a professional singer.

Excerpts:

Tell us something about this song.

Rather than calling Jeet Kar Dikhana Hai (We have to Win) a patriotic song, I'll call it a pep up song for all the frontline warriors, be it the police, doctors, hospital staff or others. We can win only if we take responsibility, act as good citizens, and not burden these essential workers. Lyricist Rahul Seth has written it, and Rajesh Roy is behind the concept and creation.

What are your favourite lines from the song?

There is this line: Dhadkan toh har kisi ki badhe, Jab naya kuch kar guzarne ko Chalein. It signifies that everybody is afraid of doing something new, but we can win only when we take that step.

How was the experience of recording it?

Apart from singing it, I am also the creative director of the song. So, I had to contact these artistes and get them onboard. It was a huge task. A basic scratch of the song was sent to the singers and actors, who then recorded their lines and videos from their studios and homes, respectively, maintaining all social distancing norms. The whole process of recording started in June, and it was ready in July.

How did your singing journey begin?

Since my childhood, I have been inclined towards singing. My father was in the paramilitary. Every three years, we were enrolled at a new school, and I made sure that I was a part of the singing section. I have also graduated in vocal music. After doing live shows, I took the next step in 2015 – going to Mumbai. Since then, I shuttle between Delhi and Mumbai to balance my family and work life. But Bollywood singing is a different ball game altogether.

What was your best project so far?

Kadi Hoon Karke, indeed. It gave me a foothold in the industry. I was approached by the writers of the song, Saurabh- Vaibhav. The lockdown brought everything to a halt, otherwise the song would have done really well at parties.

How has the lockdown affected the music industry?

We were doing bigger concerts earlier, but none of it is happening now. Online concerts are being organised, but payments are compromised. Studio bookings are not happening. Small artistes, who rely on payments of Rs1,000-Rs 1,500 for one job, are the most hit. Shooting has become difficult because the guidelines allow only a team of only 50 people. We can't go to other states because one has to be in quarantine for 14 days. Moreover, if someone gets affected, the producer can go behind the bars. Everything has become complicated.

Future projects?

A single, O Jiya, featuring actors Pihu Sand (Fanney Khan) and Gaurav Sharma (1978 A Teen Nightout) will be released by Crescendo Music in a few days. Another single, Chhaap Tilak – a reinvented version of the song – featuring music director Siddhant Madhav and me, released on Madhav's YouTube channel.