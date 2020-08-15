STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

A ‘pep up’ tribute for frontline workers

Presented by Shoot at Site Motion Pictures, the song features 35 artists, including Kailash Kher, Kunal Ganjawala, Mahima Chaudhary, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Usha Uthup, Rituparna Sengupta and others.

Published: 15th August 2020 07:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th August 2020 07:28 AM   |  A+A-

Singer Sheetal Gupta

Singer Sheetal Gupta

By Nikita Sharma
Express News Service

After making waves with her single, Kadi Hoon Karke, in the comedy-drama, Virgin Bhanupriya, singer Sheetal Gupta will release a single, Jeet Kar Dikhana Hai on Independence Day; paying tribute to the selfless frontline workers. Presented by Shoot at Site Motion Pictures, the song features 35 artists, including Kailash Kher, Kunal Ganjawala, Mahima Chaudhary, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Usha Uthup, Rituparna Sengupta and others. Known for her baritone voice, Gupta's other songs, including Kaise Matware and Classy Nakhra feature on 70 digital platforms such as Gaana, Jiosaavn, Spotify, etc. Here, Gupta narrates her journey from being a music lover to becoming a professional singer.

Excerpts:

Tell us something about this song.

Rather than calling Jeet Kar Dikhana Hai (We have to Win) a patriotic song, I'll call it a pep up song for all the frontline warriors, be it the police, doctors, hospital staff or others. We can win only if we take responsibility, act as good citizens, and not burden these essential workers. Lyricist Rahul Seth has written it, and Rajesh Roy is behind the concept and creation.

What are your favourite lines from the song?

There is this line: Dhadkan toh har kisi ki badhe, Jab naya kuch kar guzarne ko Chalein. It signifies that everybody is afraid of doing something new, but we can win only when we take that step.

How was the experience of recording it?

Apart from singing it, I am also the creative director of the song. So, I had to contact these artistes and get them onboard. It was a huge task. A basic scratch of the song was sent to the singers and actors, who then recorded their lines and videos from their studios and homes, respectively, maintaining all social distancing norms. The whole process of recording started in June, and it was ready in July.

How did your singing journey begin?

Since my childhood, I have been inclined towards singing. My father was in the paramilitary. Every three years, we were enrolled at a new school, and I made sure that I was a part of the singing section. I have also graduated in vocal music. After doing live shows, I took the next step in 2015 – going to Mumbai. Since then, I shuttle between Delhi and Mumbai to balance my family and work life. But Bollywood singing is a different ball game altogether.

What was your best project so far?

Kadi Hoon Karke, indeed. It gave me a foothold in the industry. I was approached by the writers of the song, Saurabh- Vaibhav. The lockdown brought everything to a halt, otherwise the song would have done really well at parties.

How has the lockdown affected the music industry?

We were doing bigger concerts earlier, but none of it is happening now. Online concerts are being organised, but payments are compromised. Studio bookings are not happening. Small artistes, who rely on payments of Rs1,000-Rs 1,500 for one job, are the most hit. Shooting has become difficult because the guidelines allow only a team of only 50 people. We can't go to other states because one has to be in quarantine for 14 days. Moreover, if someone gets affected, the producer can go behind the bars. Everything has become complicated.

Future projects?

A single, O Jiya, featuring actors Pihu Sand (Fanney Khan) and Gaurav Sharma (1978 A Teen Nightout) will be released by Crescendo Music in a few days. Another single, Chhaap Tilak – a reinvented version of the song – featuring music director Siddhant Madhav and me, released on Madhav's YouTube channel.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sheetal Gupta Jeet Kar Dikhana Hai Independence Day frontline workers
India Matters
For representational purposes
Trump administration allows certain exemptions in H-1B, L-1 travel ban
File picture of a Kochi Corporation worker spraying disinfectant inside a school in the city Express
Daily Covid cases cross 1,500-mark, Kerala expects September peak
Ayodhya Ram Temple site. (File Photo | AFP)
After Ram Mandir, now Hindus back construction of Ayodhya mosque
Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani (File Photo | PTI)
Reliance likely to acquire TikTok in India for $5 billion

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation during the 74th Independence Day celebrations. (Photo | PTI)
Elections in J&K after completion of delimitation exercise: PM Modi
Independence Day 2020: American singer Mary Millben’s rendition of National Anthem enthral Indians
Gallery
Lionel Messi was supposed to win it alone, the Argentinian charged with somehow masking the failings of an entire club against the most formidable team in Europe. It was a desperate hope, swiftly dashed by a ruthless Bayern Munich side, whose demolition exposed Barcelona's ageing team for what Messi has been saying all along: they are simply not good enough. (Photo | AP)
End of an era! What awaits Lionel Messi's Barcelona as Lisbon humiliation makes downfall complete
Braving coronavirus fear, TNIE lensman Shiba Prasad Sahu has captured the lives of people. and that journey continued even after his encounter with the deadly virus, when he shot with his mobile camera giving us a closer view of what happens in a COVID-19
Take a look at these pictures to get an idea about life inside a COVID ward in Chennai
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp