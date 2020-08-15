STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

AR Rahman's 'Thamizha Thamizha' recreated by 65 singers for Independence Day

Titled 'Together As One', the song is jointly composed in five languages -- Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi.

Published: 15th August 2020 07:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th August 2020 07:12 PM   |  A+A-

Oscar-winner AR Rahman

Oscar-winner AR Rahman (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

CHENNAI: On the occasion of India's 74th Independence Day, 65 musicians have come together to sing a new rendition of AR Rahman's "Thamizha Thamizha". Titled "Together As One", the song is jointly composed in five languages -- Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi.

Rahman, who had composed the original track for Mani Ratnam's 1992 Tamil feature "Roja", posted the song on Twitter. "Happy to be releasing #TogetherAsOne, a track of unity during these difficult times ! 65 Singers have come together to present this 'Thamizha Thamizha' reprise for a very important cause," he tweeted alongside the song's link.

South stars Mohanlal, Ram Charan and Yash also tweeted the video on their respective Twitter handles. Among the popular names who have lent their voices for the track are Hariharan, Shankar Mahadevan, KS Chithra, Mano, Janaki Iyer, Krishnachandran, Ganga, Gopika Purnima and Haricharan.

Veteran singer SP Balasubrahmanyam, who is currently battling for his life at a hospital after getting diagnosed with coronavirus, also features in the video of the song. All the singers executed, shot and produced their bit for the song from their respective homes.

The track has been produced and released by non-profit group United Singers Charitable Trust (USCT).

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Thamizha Thamizha Together As One AR Rahman Roja United Singers Charitable Trust
India Matters
For representational purposes
Trump administration allows certain exemptions in H-1B, L-1 travel ban
File picture of a Kochi Corporation worker spraying disinfectant inside a school in the city Express
Daily Covid cases cross 1,500-mark, Kerala expects September peak
Ayodhya Ram Temple site. (File Photo | AFP)
After Ram Mandir, now Hindus back construction of Ayodhya mosque
Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani (File Photo | PTI)
Reliance likely to acquire TikTok in India for $5 billion

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (File photo| PTI)
Will not open schools in Delhi unless COVID-19 situation improves: CM Arvind Kejriwal
US Democrats Vice President nominee Kamala Harris (Photo | AP)
Kamala Harris recounts childhood Madras visits, good idli, long walks with grandfather
Gallery
This is how top Indian cricketers reacted to former captain MS Dhoni's decision to retire from international cricket. (Photos | AP, AFP)
'No words will ever be enough': Virat Kohli to Rishabh Pant, Indian cricketers hail retiring MS Dhoni on Twitter
Lionel Messi was supposed to win it alone, the Argentinian charged with somehow masking the failings of an entire club against the most formidable team in Europe. It was a desperate hope, swiftly dashed by a ruthless Bayern Munich side, whose demolition exposed Barcelona's ageing team for what Messi has been saying all along: they are simply not good enough. (Photo | AP)
End of an era! What awaits Lionel Messi's Barcelona as Lisbon humiliation makes downfall complete
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp