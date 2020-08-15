STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
From Kareena Kapoor to Farhan Akhtar, Bollywood celebs extend warm wishes on 74th Independence Day

Other celebrities including Bipasha Basu, Dia Mirza, Soha Ali Khan also took to their social media handles to mark the occasion.

Published: 15th August 2020 03:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th August 2020 04:03 PM

(From left) Kareena Kapoor Khan, Farhan Akhtar and Vicky Kaushal

(From left) Kareena Kapoor Khan, Farhan Akhtar and Vicky Kaushal. (File photo| PTI)

By ANI

MUMBAI: Bollywood stars including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Kajol, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Farhan Akhtar, Bipasha Basu among many others extended their warm wishes on social media on the occasion of 74th Independence Day.

By sharing an adorable monochromatic picture of little Taimur Ali Khan, the 'Heroine' actor extended wishes on the Independence Day on Instagram. In the picture, Taimur is seen sporting a handloom kurta as he holds a flag. Along with the post, Kareena noted, "Freedom in our minds, faith in our words and pride in our souls... #HappyIndependenceDay."

"Happy 74th Independence Day! . (along with a red heart emoji)," wrote Vicky Kaushal on Instagram as he celebrated the occasion. He shared a video of the national flag with 'Swades' song in the backdrop.

Happy 74th Independence Day! 

A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09) on

Remembering all the freedom fighters who sacrificed their lives for the freedom of our nation, Madhuri Dixit Nene urged the countrymen to celebrate today. She posted a picture of the national flag along with a note on Twitter. She noted, "Aao desh ka sammaan karen, shaheedon kee shahaadat yaad karen, aao svatantrata divas ka maan karen. Wish you all a very #HappyIndependenceDay (along with folded hands emoji)."

Akshay Kumar decided to use the moment to draw people's attention on the plight of vegetable and fruit vendors, who have been badly hit due to COVID-19 pandemic.

"We all know these people, we all have these people in our lives. On this #IndependenceDay, let's come together for them, let's come #Together4India. Please help as much as you can...Just don't ignore, share the way YOU care. Jai Hind," Kumar wrote alongside a video message.

Shraddha Kapoor also honoured the corona warriors on the occasion. "It's the relentless efforts of the frontline warriors that had made us believe that hope and humanity exist. This Independence Day is dedicated to them. Deepest gratitude and respect," she said.

To celebrate the day, Kajol Devgn put out a montage on Twitter that featured her one of her famous dialogues from 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham,' as she says, "Sare Jahan se achcha Hindustan hamara, Kabhi mat bhoolna, " which coincides with another video that shows her holding the national flag. Along with the post, she wrote, "Repeat after me! #IndependenceDay."

Shilpa Shetty Kundra shared a brief message on the 74th Independence Day on Instagram and said, "Wishing you all a very happy Independence Day. 73 years ago we freed ourselves from centuries of slavery because everyone had one goal to get 'Freedom'. Today we have modern-day battles like COVID-19, negativity and above all a damaged planet. Let's pledge all to get freedom from these too... For our people and our country. Jai Hind."

Along with the message she noted, "Wishing you all a very Happy Independence Day! .On our 74th Independence Day, let's pledge to stand united and work towards a better future. Let's buy and support our local businesses, stand by our neighbours, and be there for anyone in need. We can fight every battle and conquer all our hurdles only as a unified force."

By posting a picture of the national flag on Twitter, actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui extended wishes on the independence day. "Wish all my countrymen a very happy Independence Day.Jai Hind."

Farhan Akhtar shared with his fans a picture on Twitter as he celebrated the Independence day. He noted, "Happy Independence Day. (along with a smiling face with smiling eyes and a joined hands emoji)"

Other celebrities including Bipasha Basu, Dia Mirza, Soha Ali Khan also took to their social media handles to mark the occasion. 

(With inputs from PTI)

