Shahid Kapoor’s 'Haider' ranked among the world’s top ten Hamlets 

By Express News Service

Shahid Kapoor’s Haider (2014) has been ranked amongst the world’s top 10 Hamlets. Featuring Shahid as Haider Meer, the film is a modern-day adaptation of William Shakespeare’s Hamlet, set amidst the insurgency in Kashmir. Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, Haider was critically and commercially lauded, winning Shahid a Filmfare Award for Best Actor.

And now, Haider has been ranked at no. 7 by Literary Hub among the world’s 40 best Hamlets. The list is topped by Soviet actor Innokenty Smoktunovsky in Hamlet (1964), directed by Grigori Kozintsev.

Mentioning Shahid’s performance, Emily Temple, Literary Hub’s managing editor, wrote, “Kapoor is a much less conflicted Hamlet than we’re used to (I suppose the conflicts of the setting are quite enough to be getting on with), he’s radical and compelling enough that I really don’t miss the agonizing.

(I couldn’t find a clip with English subtitled, but this version is on Netflix—do yourself a favor and check it out.).”Shahid Kapoor was last seen in Kabir Singh (2019). His upcoming film is Jersey.